Voice of the People, Dec. 22, 2022

Not enough attention to Pearl Harbor day

Dec. 7 was supposed to be a date that would live in Infamy. In reality this country has forgotten it. Even forgetful President Joe Biden. I looked through the newspaper and either it’s hidden in there real good or there was no mention of the anniversary of the bombing of Pearl Harbor. Biden hasn’t mention it from what I have seen, although maybe the media just aren’t showing it.

The same Americans that have forgotten this date also forgot 9/11 months years after it happened.

What has become of this country I served for 20 years. I can’t wait to drive home from work and see how many if any are flying the flag at half staff.

Patrick M. Matthews

Galloway Township

Liberal news outlets suppress critical storiesWhy hasn’t the newspaper covered Elon Musk’s release of emails regarding the suppression of conservative voices, the Hunter Biden laptop story and the crisis at the southern border?

I think the reason is that the newspaper is a liberal news outlet like the Associated Press, therefore a lackey to that pro-liberal organization.

Ray Dolton

Marmora