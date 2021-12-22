Voice of the People, Dec. 22, 2021

E-ZPass missed toll fee

unfair and excessive

There are a number of reasons why drivers on the state’s toll roads may be forced into an E-ZPass lane. Heavy traffic may prevent you from crossing over various highway lanes to approach an exact change or cash only toll booth. Unfamiliarity with a particular road network may result in you getting in the wrong lane when exiting a toll road, and leaving you no other recourse than to either back out (virtually impossible to do with traffic behind you), or being forced to proceed through the EZ Pass toll.

And if you should choose the latter, which is the safest and sanest alternative, the New Jersey Turnpike Authority will send you a bill for the amount of the missed toll, plus a $50 administrative fee. You can appeal the admin fee, but good luck trying. And if the total bill is not fully paid in a timely manner, they threaten to suspend your driver’s license and registration.

In effect, they are criminalizing innocent human error. I can’t think of a single person in their right mind who would purposely circumvent a 75 cent toll at the risk of paying a $50 fine, or losing their driving privileges for doing so.