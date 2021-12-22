Voice of the People, Dec. 22, 2021

E-ZPass missed toll fee
unfair and excessive
There are a number of reasons why drivers on the state’s toll roads may be forced into an E-ZPass lane. Heavy traffic may prevent you from crossing over various highway lanes to approach an exact change or cash only toll booth. Unfamiliarity with a particular road network may result in you getting in the wrong lane when exiting a toll road, and leaving you no other recourse than to either back out (virtually impossible to do with traffic behind you), or being forced to proceed through the EZ Pass toll.
And if you should choose the latter, which is the safest and sanest alternative, the New Jersey Turnpike Authority will send you a bill for the amount of the missed toll, plus a $50 administrative fee. You can appeal the admin fee, but good luck trying. And if the total bill is not fully paid in a timely manner, they threaten to suspend your driver’s license and registration.
In effect, they are criminalizing innocent human error. I can’t think of a single person in their right mind who would purposely circumvent a 75 cent toll at the risk of paying a $50 fine, or losing their driving privileges for doing so.
Moreover, I question how the $50 charge is even justified. If one is delinquent in paying their property taxes, and the municipality sends a letter notifying you of the delinquency, do they charge a fee for processing the letter?
I formerly worked for the state of New Jersey and I can attest that paper processing is pretty much routine and standardized. The fee being charged by the Turnpike Authority is excessive and unconscionable and, in some instances, can be as much as 150 times the cost of the toll.
Can one of our state representatives please take issue with this outrageous ripoff? At the very least, the fee, if any, should be proportionate with the amount of the toll.
Nick Piegaro
Little Egg Harbor Township
Offshore wind turbines
will often be visible
Regarding the recent Press editorial, “Focus on how offshore wind gets built”:
The editorial was clearly pushing offshore windmills. Problem is the editorial fails to point out they will be visible on most days as they will reach 1,500 feet in the air. They may result in the destruction of the inshore summer flounder fishing as flat fish may not pass them due to electrical current.
The Press should be more open minded and provide facts from both sides. Our electrical bills probably will increase 30% to 50%. Check out European electrical rates since windmills were introduced. And check out the recent blackouts in Texas.