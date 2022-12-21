Voice of the People, Dec. 21, 2022

Biden an incompetent, shirking responsibility

President Biden is constantly blaming anything and everything for his problems. It is embarrassing to see a president so willing to advertise his incompetence.

He has not been responsible for anything. He’s a small-minded man that can’t handle his presidency and with Barack Obama operating the president’s teleprompter, I understand the country’s current erosion of liberty and prosperity and its FBI liars, the Department of Injustice and the lack of real journalism in the media have helped this corrupt regime steal millions in taxpayer money. The truth will be told.

Giancarlo A. Ioannucci

Galloway Township

Hope everyone enjoyed a politics-free holiday

I hope everyone enjoyed a wonderful Thanksgiving surrounded by family and friends. I hope they remembered, no politics at the dinner table! Anyone who didn’t might not have made it to the pumpkin pie.

Richard G. Gober

Ventnor