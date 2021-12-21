Voice of the People, Dec. 21, 2021

Alternative school better off in

A.C.

I believe Galloway Township’s recent revocation of Specialized Education Service’s alternative school building permit is a blessing in disguise for the Atlantic City School District.

If the purpose of an alternative school is to help at risk youth become successful in school, graduate with a diploma and transition to productive independence, then students are better taught in their own community. Grass-root approaches utilizing teachers, preachers, counselors, community leaders, business and civic partners and most importantly the parents of Atlantic City will work better. In addition, why waste precious time bussing students a couple hours a day commuting to another town while paying $50,000 to $60,000 per student tuition costs?

With the appropriate personal, curriculum and school day structure, I am confident local administrators and teachers can provide a superior educational program for their own students rather than a group of mercenary teachers who could never be as committed to the success of Atlantic City students no matter how well intending their efforts may be.