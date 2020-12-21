Voice of the People, Dec. 21, 2020

Free all elephants in captivity
Isolation, desolation, confinement and loneliness are not limited to a male elephant named Kaavan whose freedom Cher has thankfully and successfully advocated for. Following decades of an existence void of all of his natural born needs, Kaavan is now cautiously being transported from Pakistan to safe sanctuary in Cambodia.
Just like Kaavan, countless solitary captive held elephants exist in the United States. A female named Asha was taken from her mother and herd as an infant and has been the sole elephant inhabiting a roadside zoo in Natural Bridge, Va., for 3½ decades. People pay to ride on her back in summer months. She is isolated in her substandard conditions all winter. There are a few other wild and exotic animals also caged there.
Free All Captive Elephants, or FACE, is an all-volunteer non-profit organization whose mission is to provide education, litigation and intervention that will lead to safe sanctuary for all captive elephants inhumanely held in circuses and zoos in North America.
There is an elephant named Lucy held in captivity in Alberta, Canada. Lucy endures captivity on this cold terrain as the solitary elephant.
The two safe sanctuaries in the United States are the Elephant Sanctuary of Tennessee and the Performing Animal Welfare Society. They stand ready and waiting to welcome all formerly captive elephants, where each is provided anything and everything needed to heal and thrive for the remainder of their lives.
Thanks to Cher and all of the loving warriors who worked so arduously behind the scenes, Kaavan’s slavery ended this month. It will be a long period of adjustment for Kaavan to regain his God-given instincts but at least he may experience a decade or two of freedom before his life ends.
Someday maybe the same can be said for all of the elephants in this great nation currently held in bondage and suppression. Until then let’s fight for another miracle to take place.
Adrienne Possenti
Vineland
