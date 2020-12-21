Voice of the People, Dec. 21, 2020

Free all elephants in captivity

Isolation, desolation, confinement and loneliness are not limited to a male elephant named Kaavan whose freedom Cher has thankfully and successfully advocated for. Following decades of an existence void of all of his natural born needs, Kaavan is now cautiously being transported from Pakistan to safe sanctuary in Cambodia.

Just like Kaavan, countless solitary captive held elephants exist in the United States. A female named Asha was taken from her mother and herd as an infant and has been the sole elephant inhabiting a roadside zoo in Natural Bridge, Va., for 3½ decades. People pay to ride on her back in summer months. She is isolated in her substandard conditions all winter. There are a few other wild and exotic animals also caged there.

Free All Captive Elephants, or FACE, is an all-volunteer non-profit organization whose mission is to provide education, litigation and intervention that will lead to safe sanctuary for all captive elephants inhumanely held in circuses and zoos in North America.

There is an elephant named Lucy held in captivity in Alberta, Canada. Lucy endures captivity on this cold terrain as the solitary elephant.