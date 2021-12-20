Voice of the People, Dec. 20, 2021

Tax all casino revenue so they pay fair share

The casinos benefited from the stability of the PILOT when the industry needed it, at the expense of the taxpayer. Times have changed. Taxpayers have and continue to face difficult challenges, while the casino industry records all-time highs for revenues, in part from new revenue streams like online gaming and sports betting, resulting in a stronger casino industry than ever before.

Now it’s the taxpayers’ turn to benefit. The existing PILOT should be eliminated and replaced with a new tax program that has the casinos paying their fair share based on all types of revenue received.

Instead, the taxpayers are being asked by many politicians and others to accept less tax revenue from the casinos — to trust them, that everything will be OK. All based on secrecy, deception, lies and the lack of clear supporting detailed analytical data.

Trust them? They can’t be serious! The only thing that appears to be clear is that the casinos will continue to increase their profits with the help of another big tax break, again at the expense of taxpayers.