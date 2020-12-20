Voice of the People, Dec. 20, 2020

Lawsuit payoff undermines police
Regarding the recent story, “Philadelphia woman arrested in 2018 reaches $325K settlement with Wildwood”:
Wildwood settled Emily Weinman’s federal civil lawsuit over her arrest. An underage woman with alcohol (whether open or not alcohol is not allowed on any N.J. beach) who wouldn’t cooperate with sworn officers, even to refuse giving her name?
She was treated as any potential lawbreaker by the seasonal Class 2 officers, and I agree with former Mayor Ernie Troiano, who told the Philadelphia Inquirer: “The cops are doing their job. They didn’t escalate it. She’s down there with alcohol. She pleads guilty, yet she gets rewarded $325,000. Treat the cops like they’re trash, break the law, if you want a pay day.”
This settlement by the Atlantic County Municipal Joint Insurance Fund was probably decided because it was cheaper to settle the federal lawsuit than defend against it. But what it has done is further endanger police officers in the normal course of their job. Every officer from someone right out of the academy to a veteran about to retire now has to evaluate the exposure level of every car stop, beach encounter or disoriented drifter before they act.
I’m afraid this extra time could cost an officer their life or maybe mine if they decide to hesitate when dealing with a Black Lives Matter person or white beach bunny matters or broken bottle armed crazy guy matters and waits until a negotiator arrives at the scene. The women and men who wear blue and defend us already have a very stressful job, now made more stressful by the lawyers who take any case for any reason, legitimate or not, with municipal deep pockets.
These officers are humans tasked with oftentimes split-second decisions based on training, now having to think about themselves getting sued and publicly vilified before acting. There’s no training that will change this dynamic. It will only cause the officers we need sharp to calculate odds before action.
This case will feed directly into the Democrat-elected officials who want to defund the police.
Brett Metzer
Egg Harbor City
Sen. Brown got action on unemployment claim
I recently got welcome help from Sen. Chris Brown in getting my unemployment benefits.
Life has been difficult for me during the pandemic since I lost my job. Like a lot of people, I claimed my benefits right away, but unemployment didn’t pay me. As my bills piled up, I called the unemployment office a hundred times a day just trying to talk to a live human being about my claim. For weeks, unemployment never answered their phone. So I called Brown’s office for help.
His office couldn’t have been nicer or more professional. It was so refreshing to talk to a person who cared about my situation and was willing to help. Not long after, I got a call from an unemployment agent and my claim was fixed. I’m so grateful to Sen. Brown for caring and helping families through difficult times.
Kayla Longstreth
Northfield
Fund summer school for post-COVID catch-up
With the COVID crisis entering another phase, we should address the issues with education. Many children are falling behind.
I know we need to keep children and their families safe by continuing virtual learning, but we also need to prepare for the next step. That should include summer school programs to get the children back on track. I know the schools are being encouraged to offer these programs.
We need to set aside monies to help the schools fund these additional programs and appropriately compensate the teachers and staff who are going to participate in them.
Education truly is an investment in the country’s future and should be a priority in the post-COVID recovery.
I urge Sen. Booker and Sen. Menendez to take action on this item and thank them for continuing to work to keep us safe.
Mary Surkin
Linwood
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!