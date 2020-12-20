Voice of the People, Dec. 20, 2020

Lawsuit payoff undermines police

Regarding the recent story, “Philadelphia woman arrested in 2018 reaches $325K settlement with Wildwood”:

Wildwood settled Emily Weinman’s federal civil lawsuit over her arrest. An underage woman with alcohol (whether open or not alcohol is not allowed on any N.J. beach) who wouldn’t cooperate with sworn officers, even to refuse giving her name?

She was treated as any potential lawbreaker by the seasonal Class 2 officers, and I agree with former Mayor Ernie Troiano, who told the Philadelphia Inquirer: “The cops are doing their job. They didn’t escalate it. She’s down there with alcohol. She pleads guilty, yet she gets rewarded $325,000. Treat the cops like they’re trash, break the law, if you want a pay day.”

This settlement by the Atlantic County Municipal Joint Insurance Fund was probably decided because it was cheaper to settle the federal lawsuit than defend against it. But what it has done is further endanger police officers in the normal course of their job. Every officer from someone right out of the academy to a veteran about to retire now has to evaluate the exposure level of every car stop, beach encounter or disoriented drifter before they act.