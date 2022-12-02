Voice of the People, Dec. 2, 2022

Hypocrisy about Trump

is doing lasting harm

OK! I give up. All you Trump haters are so right. You’ve certainly convinced me of how evil and dangerous the man is. He destroyed America. His rhetoric is divisive. He, and he alone, is responsible for high gas prices, inflation, food shortages, a country without borders, rising crime, a fentanyl crisis, and so many other maladies facing America today.

Though he’s no longer in power, the mere thought of him rising from the ashes sends shivers through the spine of this great nation. He must be stopped at all costs. Accuse him, try him, incarcerate him, nail him to the cross. While you’re at it, don’t forget to include his entire family. Surely, all things Trump are a threat to democracy.

And when it’s finally over, and Donald Trump is no longer relevant, America will regain its posture as the greatest nation on the planet. If you believe all this, I have a bridge to sell. I would say that I feel sorry for those drinking the Kool Aid, except that I have children and grandchildren who stand to bear the brunt of their hypocrisy. And to me, that’s the saddest thing of all.

Nick Piegaro

Little Egg Harbor Township

Democracy, Tim Ryan

won on Election Day

The winners on Nov. 8h were not President Joe Biden, Sen. Charles Schumer (D-NY) or Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Cal). It was the American people and democracy which, despite election deniers, survived to fight another day. For two years I have heard “the big lie” and witnessed would be autocrats whose mantra was “the election is only legitimate if I win.”

The greatest winner was Tim Ryan (D-Ohio) who actually lost his Senate race that day, but better exemplified the values of this great nation than all of the other candidates, pundits and partisans put together. In Ryan’s gracious concession he said, “I have the privilege of conceding” to his opponent, adding, “when you lose an election, you concede. You respect the will of the American people.”

Ryan went on to say, “We have too much hate. We have too much anger. There’s way too much fear. There’s way too much division. We need more compassion. We need more concern for each other. We need forgiveness. We need grace. We need reconciliation.” Despite a grueling campaign and a stinging, painful loss, Ryan offered America the most important lesson of our time. It warmed the heart of this old civics teacher and provides hope that this beloved democracy will endure to the benefit of our children and grandchildren.

Jim Schroeder

Port Republic