Voice of the People, Dec. 2, 2021

Van Drew wrong on infrastructure

Rep. Jeff Van Drew turned RINO. As one of 13 RINOS (Republicans in name only) that voted for Nancy Pelosi’s infrastructure bill, they bailed her out as she did not have enough Democratic votes to pass it.

Infrastructure yes, but not this pork bill. I was a big supporter of Van Drew, but he has just lost two votes. He should go back to Pelosi’s party.

George Krafft

Absecon

76er Simmons may need personal help

I am not a basketball fan but it is difficult to ignore the headlines about Ben Simmons’ interaction with the Philadelphia 76ers. Simmons is 25 years old and making astronomical money playing a sport he loves. He has missed some games and practices and the owners have come down hard on him by fining him and plastering his name in the sports columns. He said he needed some mental help before resuming his contract obligation.