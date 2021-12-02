 Skip to main content
Voice of the People, Dec. 2, 2021
Voice of the People, Dec. 2, 2021

Van Drew wrong on infrastructure

Rep. Jeff Van Drew turned RINO. As one of 13 RINOS (Republicans in name only) that voted for Nancy Pelosi’s infrastructure bill, they bailed her out as she did not have enough Democratic votes to pass it.

Infrastructure yes, but not this pork bill. I was a big supporter of Van Drew, but he has just lost two votes. He should go back to Pelosi’s party.

George Krafft

Absecon

76er Simmons may need personal help

I am not a basketball fan but it is difficult to ignore the headlines about Ben Simmons’ interaction with the Philadelphia 76ers. Simmons is 25 years old and making astronomical money playing a sport he loves. He has missed some games and practices and the owners have come down hard on him by fining him and plastering his name in the sports columns. He said he needed some mental help before resuming his contract obligation.

Has anyone even listened to him? Are we blinded by his enormous salary so much as to say “that kid is just trying to draw attention to himself” or perhaps another reason? Is it possible he cannot handle fame and fortune? Does anyone remember Freddie Prinze who starred in “Chico and the Man”? Prinze took his life at the age of 22 for perhaps that very same reason. Fame and fortune can change a man’s thinking.

I do not know what is going on inside Ben Simmons’ head but perhaps he needs mental health therapy before it is too late. Does anyone even think that money is his problem? Try to understand what is going on with this young talented athlete. This is serious business.

Matt Rendino

Egg Harbor City

