Voice of the People, Dec. 2, 2020

I hear there are discussions in Congress regarding the forgiving of student loan debt. Our congressman must remember the good people who struggled to pay off their student loans and not vote to just forgive student loan debt for individuals who are delinquent or continue to make payments against their outstanding balances.
If a tax credit is not given to the good people who struggle to pay their bills every month, this will once again be a slap in the face to the hard working middle class.
Mary Rae
Northfield
Giants better than Eagles
A recent article by a writer from the Philadelphia Inquirer gave five reasons why the Eagles lost to the Giants. It should have been six reasons.
The New York Giants are a better football team. They have better coaching and a much better defense. Move over Birds, here comes Big Blue.
James Fusco
Palermo
Trump un-American
Regarding the recent letter, “Freedom-loving patriots should step up”:
Letters like this should be suppressed. I think it tells a fairy tale of a president who was given to us by God to fight the anti-constitutional left only to be overthrown by a liberal coup of lawless twittering fools.
I say the attempted coup is by the sitting president, who seems to be denying the citizens of the U.S. their constitutional rights to vote for the candidate of their choice. With all the technology and media we possess, it is impossible to defraud the American people.
Nowhere in the Constitution does it say that mail-in votes are not allowed. Soldiers started this practice during the Civil War, some 170 years ago. Everyone knew that it would take time to count the votes, just like they knew more Democrats would use this safe practice because President Trump told his followers to vote in person. It is the president who has abused Twitter and made the U.S. a laughing stock of the world.
I think Trump has done whatever he wants and the once great and proud Republican Party has allowed it. His treatment of aliens and their families on the border, his name calling of other major leaders and politicians of the other party, his talks with the most evil dictator of the world from North Korea, and even calling the COVID virus the China virus is disgusting and un-American.
The letter writer has it wrong. Thank God for the over 75 million U.S. citizens who voted Trump out of office, whether he wants to admit it or not.
Robert Janicek
Little Egg Harbor
