Voice of the People, Dec. 2, 2020

I say the attempted coup is by the sitting president, who seems to be denying the citizens of the U.S. their constitutional rights to vote for the candidate of their choice. With all the technology and media we possess, it is impossible to defraud the American people.

Nowhere in the Constitution does it say that mail-in votes are not allowed. Soldiers started this practice during the Civil War, some 170 years ago. Everyone knew that it would take time to count the votes, just like they knew more Democrats would use this safe practice because President Trump told his followers to vote in person. It is the president who has abused Twitter and made the U.S. a laughing stock of the world.

I think Trump has done whatever he wants and the once great and proud Republican Party has allowed it. His treatment of aliens and their families on the border, his name calling of other major leaders and politicians of the other party, his talks with the most evil dictator of the world from North Korea, and even calling the COVID virus the China virus is disgusting and un-American.

The letter writer has it wrong. Thank God for the over 75 million U.S. citizens who voted Trump out of office, whether he wants to admit it or not.

Robert Janicek

Little Egg Harbor