Voice of the People, Dec. 19, 2022

Biden incompetent, accepting no responsibility

President Biden is constantly blaming anything and everything for his problems. It is embarrassing to see a president so willing to advertise his incompetence.

He has not been responsible for anything. He’s a small-minded man that can’t handle his presidency and with Barack Obama operating the president’s teleprompter, I understand the country’s current erosion of liberty and prosperity and its FBI liars, the Department of Injustice and the lack of real journalism in the media have helped this corrupt regime steal millions in taxpayer money. The truth will be told.

Giancarlo A. Ioannucci

Galloway Township

Love can conquer domestic violence

As we come upon the Christmas season, many families will encounter domestic violence in their homes. Domestic violence seems to escalate during holidays, especially when alcohol and illegal drugs are at hand and a gun is in the household.

However, since the pandemic the world has witnessed more daily cases among couples and in the family environment where children are in the crossfire.

As a survivor, I loathed Christmas, because I was aware my father would be intoxicated for three to four days. He always failed to bring a freshly cut Christmas tree home as promised, which meant my mother had to go out in the cold and find a smaller size tree. Our holidays were always fuming with arguments, fighting, threats and more.

During my era, guns were not in most households. We didn’t have to worry about getting shot. However, my father often threatened us with a knife. A weapon is a weapon. The saddest part of Christmas as a child, I thought I was the only one dealing with child abuse and domestic violence. No child or mother should have to tolerate abusive behavior or live in fear during a season full of hope and joy.

My hope for the future is for the world to create multiple workable solutions to eradicate domestic violence within the family environment by 2030. It’s apparent laws and statutes are not preventing families from being abused and assaulted by family members. We must be honest and encourage adolescents, teenagers and parents to speak up, seek help, get therapy, and call 911 when they feel threatened or uncomfortable in their home environment.

I am convinced mankind can do better in the 21st century if we show love among all people.

Valeria Marcus

Atlantic City