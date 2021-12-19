Voice of the People, Dec. 19, 2021

Alternative schools serve communities, students well

Regarding the recent story, “Atlantic City mayor says racism driving Galloway opposition to alternative school”:

I read this article about the alternative school in Atlantic County. I sense the general public may have an incorrect perception of alternative schools. Atlantic City Assistant Superintendent Sherry Yahn is correct, “all districts have such students.” As a longtime principal in Vineland School District, I clearly see that there are some misconceptions about the role alternative schools serve in education.

Alternative school is just that, an alternative education program. In my experience, students who are assigned to it temporarily are students who had a behavior or attendance problem and are placed there for two consecutive successful marking periods. Many students earn the right to return to the main campus; some elect to remain in this small school setting. Since my retirement from Vineland, I worked at ACIT at the county Alternative School, as an interim Principal, under Philip Guenther, who also had a solid and successful program in place.