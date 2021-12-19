Voice of the People, Dec. 19, 2021

Alternative schools serve communities, students well
Regarding the recent story, “Atlantic City mayor says racism driving Galloway opposition to alternative school”:
I read this article about the alternative school in Atlantic County. I sense the general public may have an incorrect perception of alternative schools. Atlantic City Assistant Superintendent Sherry Yahn is correct, “all districts have such students.” As a longtime principal in Vineland School District, I clearly see that there are some misconceptions about the role alternative schools serve in education.
Alternative school is just that, an alternative education program. In my experience, students who are assigned to it temporarily are students who had a behavior or attendance problem and are placed there for two consecutive successful marking periods. Many students earn the right to return to the main campus; some elect to remain in this small school setting. Since my retirement from Vineland, I worked at ACIT at the county Alternative School, as an interim Principal, under Philip Guenther, who also had a solid and successful program in place.
The type of students local communities are concerned about do not make it to the alternative school. High-risk students are placed in more restricted facilities such as residential settings, detention centers, virtual learning, home instruction, independent study and, sadly, some at risk students drop out or are incarcerated.
I was directly involved for many years with the Vineland alternative programs, at both middle and high school levels. For six years, I worked directly with the Camelot staff. Camelot is an excellent educational program, deeply rooted in caring and compassion, with high expectations for all students. Before acceptance to Camelot, each student experiences a very detailed orientation and must agree to the expectations by signing a letter of understanding and commitment.
Our alternative school is located in center city Vineland, and has served our students well for years. The school communities that are considering accepting Camelot into their community may want to visit Vineland’s. Visitors will witness a “model” alternative educational program in action.
There are many methods and programs to assist students to get across the finish line. The alternative school is just one of them.
Thomas P. McCann
Vineland