Voice of the People, Dec. 19, 2020

Time to move forward
I recently read with disbelief but not surprise claim by a zealous supporter of President Trump that he would eventually prove the election was a sham or scam. I think he’s in a bubble of misinformation and alternative facts.
The letter begins by stating “just about everyone knows” Joe Biden would not accept the election results if he lost and the president would have easily won in an election without millions of unrequested mail-in ballots and thousands of fraudulent or illegal ballots. Hogwash, I say, as this is without credible referencing, let alone any factual foundation.
Courts in key swing states have rebuked the efforts of the president’s capricious legal team to overturn results. In fact, the team led by the erratic Rudy Giuliani was openly chided by the judges to show evidence of fraud to the court. Nothing of substantive value was presented, but the fallacies persist further dividing the country, placing its fragile democracy at risk.
These flagrant attempts to delegitimize the clear victory of President-elect Biden by over 6 million votes and an Electoral College landslide should be fiercely challenged. Fortunately, steadfast, truth-abiding citizens understand it’s time to move forward for our mutual wellbeing since “just about everyone knows” prolonging the delusions of a bitter, losing president create a needless hazard to the country’s health.
Frank Tamru
Mays Landing
Ticket, fine visitors to N.J.
Gov. Phil Murphy and his team have worked tirelessly through the pandemic. Businesses have been fined or shut down for noncompliance of mandates and executive orders. However, there are seldom consequences for individuals who do not follow the guidelines and continue to spread the virus.
There have been recommended travel bans to New Jersey from many states, including but not limited to Pennsylvania. The shore towns of Atlantic and Cape May counties have many second-home owners. As this area’s coronavirus infection numbers are comparably low, people have been coming and going from Pennsylvania in particular. They do not come and stay but rather go back and forth.
I believe that cars with license plates from states that are supposedly banned from travel to New Jersey should be ticketed with a significant fine. If the owner of the vehicle is a New Jersey resident, there should be N.J. tags on the vehicle. Of course, there is a venue for dispute: traffic court.
One argument from many people who have a second home has been that they pay taxes. That point is moot as the intent of travel bans is for people to remain in their primary residence.
This ongoing interstate travel is likely to continue to further exacerbate the very dangerous situation that we are currently experiencing with this deadly pandemic.
Abby Bender
Margate
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!