Voice of the People, Dec. 19, 2020

Frank Tamru

Mays Landing

Ticket, fine visitors to N.J.

Gov. Phil Murphy and his team have worked tirelessly through the pandemic. Businesses have been fined or shut down for noncompliance of mandates and executive orders. However, there are seldom consequences for individuals who do not follow the guidelines and continue to spread the virus.

There have been recommended travel bans to New Jersey from many states, including but not limited to Pennsylvania. The shore towns of Atlantic and Cape May counties have many second-home owners. As this area’s coronavirus infection numbers are comparably low, people have been coming and going from Pennsylvania in particular. They do not come and stay but rather go back and forth.

I believe that cars with license plates from states that are supposedly banned from travel to New Jersey should be ticketed with a significant fine. If the owner of the vehicle is a New Jersey resident, there should be N.J. tags on the vehicle. Of course, there is a venue for dispute: traffic court.

One argument from many people who have a second home has been that they pay taxes. That point is moot as the intent of travel bans is for people to remain in their primary residence.