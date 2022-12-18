Voice of the People, Dec. 18, 2022

Race-based college admissions justified by discrimination

A case now before the Supreme Court, if viewed favorably by at least five justices, could overturn a policy of affirmative action, utilized by educational institutions since the late 1960s. Affirmative action, giving a lift to students of color in the admissions process, has been utilized by colleges and universities for decades to achieve proportional diversity.

Racial minorities have borne a sizable amount of discrimination since the nation was founded. Consequently, generations of minority children have had more barriers to hurdle than others, in order to achieve success. Somewhat leveling the playing field by using race as one of many considerations, when sorting out applications for higher education, is therefore amply justified.

Indeed, the six conservative Supreme Court justices know this, yet in their minds such arguments may not be sufficiently persuasive, despite evidence from states not basing admissions in part on race that diversity does suffer.

Maybe these justices will similarly consider advantages for the wealthy, students whose parents contribute tidy sums to the college or university, perhaps donating a wing, an auditorium, or legacy applicants given sizable edges at acceptance, if say a parent attended the educational institution — and put the kibosh on those practices.

Lawrence Uniglicht

Galloway Township

Personal vehicles remain necessary outside cities

Regarding the recent letter, “Diversify transportation that’s too car-focused”:

The writer decried the existence of the private auto over public transportation. While public transit may be a convenience in highly populated urban areas, it is a nonstarter elsewhere. The $1.3 trillion infrastructure boondoggle will not improve public transportation.

The purpose of private vehicles is not a luxury but a necessity when people do not live close to their jobs or schools. In view of recent events, public transportation is unsafe and unhealthy. Being able to go directly to a job, store, medical office or anyplace for the most part can only be done with a private vehicle, rather than taking 2 or 3 forms of public transport.

Most of the population does not live along convenient transport lines, and who wants to carry several grocery bags on a bus or subway?

Unreported public planning wants citizens to again be concentrated in multi-unit urban housing to eliminate updating or expanding roadways. Many people do not want to live in stacked up egg crate housing and need private transportation for the reasons stated. What woman wants to navigate the bus station, subway coming off work to face an attacker, when the security of her own vehicle reduces the threat as well as transporting her necessities?

Bike lanes, sidewalk extensions are not the answer. Advancement moved us from early 1900s living and traveling; we have fewer railroads to localities and none are going to be built.

Richard Engebretsen Jr.

Barnegat Township