Voice of the People, Dec. 18, 2021

Let illegal immigrants strengthen own nations
I am ashamed of President Biden for offering illegal immigrants $450,000 for being separated from their families at the border. The president said these illegals will make the country stronger. If that is so, why don’t they go back to their country and make it stronger, rather than being a dangerous safety and taxation risk on Americans?
What about our service men and women separated from their families under dangerous life-and-death conditions? Are they not equally important as the illegals?
The members of the House and Senate must defeat the corrupt communistic regime that is desecrating American values, freedoms, work ethics and principles that America was founded on. If they don’t, then Americans will suffer as victims of the destruction of the greatest nation in the world, by the enemy from within.
Terry Portnoy
Millville
GOP hasn’t condemned Donald Trump enough
In 2016, America elected someone I consider morally bankrupt to the office of president, Donald Trump. He spent the years of his presidency spewing hate, particularly at his frequent rallies. His most egregious act was refusing to accept the electoral results in favor of President Biden. He promoted a story, without evidence to support it, that the election was stolen from him.
Unfortunately, millions of his supporters seem to have embraced this story. He then tried to remain in power. Finally, he incited a violent attack on the Capitol. I believe his actions endangered our democracy. The Republican Party’s refusal to support the investigation of the Capitol attack might prevent us from knowing the facts and all the actions taken by Trump. Republicans who have voted their conscious, to the detriment of Trump, have been ostracized by the party. People should vote Republicans out of office.
William J. Owens
Hammonton