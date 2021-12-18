Voice of the People, Dec. 18, 2021

Let illegal immigrants strengthen own nations

I am ashamed of President Biden for offering illegal immigrants $450,000 for being separated from their families at the border. The president said these illegals will make the country stronger. If that is so, why don’t they go back to their country and make it stronger, rather than being a dangerous safety and taxation risk on Americans?

What about our service men and women separated from their families under dangerous life-and-death conditions? Are they not equally important as the illegals?

The members of the House and Senate must defeat the corrupt communistic regime that is desecrating American values, freedoms, work ethics and principles that America was founded on. If they don’t, then Americans will suffer as victims of the destruction of the greatest nation in the world, by the enemy from within.

Terry Portnoy

Millville

GOP hasn’t condemned Donald Trump enough