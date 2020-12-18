 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Voice of the People, Dec. 18, 2020
0 comments

Voice of the People, Dec. 18, 2020

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Biden, not Trump, deserves respect

The recent letter “Trump called for unity, too,” compared President Donald Trump and Joe Biden, who both called for unity. The writer complained that the Democrats did not show Trump respect and thus she will treat Biden the same way.

The difference, however, is that Trump never demonstrated respect at all. I don’t know how someone can respect someone who calls those who doesn’t agree with him demeaning names, who admits to grabbing women, who tries to use the Justice Department for his own benefit, who has lied many times and who has reportedly has said some fallen military officers are losers and suckers. Respect is earned, and Trump has not earned it.

Barbara Makoski

Egg Harbor Township

Police needed every day

Last summer, I witnessed a serious motor vehicle accident that occurred in Vineland. Vineland police, fire and EMS responded quickly to the scene and did an outstanding job controlling the scene, treating the injured and transporting them to the hospital. I read later in a report that there were no fatalities at the scene.

Looking back, considering today’s political climate, I shudder at the thought of how that accident scene might have played out had those on the radical left in this country — particularly those involved in the Black Lives Matter movement — gotten their way in calling for police to be defunded, or even abolished.

Without the police to provide emergency first responder assistance at the scene, control traffic and investigate the accident for court and insurance purposes, the fire and EMS departments would have been unable to do their jobs. And the end result would have been lives being lost.

As long as there will be motor vehicles on the roads, there will be accidents and the need for public safety departments to enforce traffic laws and provide life-saving emergency assistance when needed. The police are a vital part of the public safety system where every life matters, including those who disagree with them.

George I. Anderson

Vineland

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

Digital Voices, Dec. 12, 2020

“The Birch Grove Park Advisory Board opposing the dog park and the lease agreement not being in favor of the city were the main reasons to vot…

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News