Voice of the People, Dec. 18, 2020

Biden, not Trump, deserves respect

The recent letter “Trump called for unity, too,” compared President Donald Trump and Joe Biden, who both called for unity. The writer complained that the Democrats did not show Trump respect and thus she will treat Biden the same way.

The difference, however, is that Trump never demonstrated respect at all. I don’t know how someone can respect someone who calls those who doesn’t agree with him demeaning names, who admits to grabbing women, who tries to use the Justice Department for his own benefit, who has lied many times and who has reportedly has said some fallen military officers are losers and suckers. Respect is earned, and Trump has not earned it.

Barbara Makoski

Egg Harbor Township

Police needed every day

Last summer, I witnessed a serious motor vehicle accident that occurred in Vineland. Vineland police, fire and EMS responded quickly to the scene and did an outstanding job controlling the scene, treating the injured and transporting them to the hospital. I read later in a report that there were no fatalities at the scene.