Voice of the People, Dec. 17, 2021
Voice of the People, Dec. 17, 2021

Need legislation to halt
intensive animal farms

The COVID-19 pandemic is forcing us to reevaluate our agricultural practices and current farming system. During the pandemic, factory farms became hotspots for COVID-19, and as of July 2021, at least 58,898 slaughterhouse workers had tested positive for COVID-19. Intensive livestock production at factory farms known as Concentrated Animal Feeding Operations (CAFOs) increase the potential for zoonotic disease transmission. Further, in the wake of slaughterhouse shutdowns, many factory farms turned to depopulation, killing mass amounts of animals through painful and inhumane methods such as ventilation shutdown or suffocating water-based foam when they weren’t able to send their animals to processing.

The pandemic has threatened the health and safety of workers and exacerbated and revealed the mistreatment of farm animals. Fortunately, the Farm System Reform Act introduced by Sen. Cory Booker and Rep. Ro Khanna would address these issues by placing a moratorium on construction of new CAFOs and phasing out existing large CAFOs by 2040. This bill would also hold factory farms accountable for their negative impacts on public health and local communities. The Farm System Reform Act encourages a system that values worker safety, community health and the wellbeing of animals.

Personally and nearly 74% of New Jerseyans do not want to see mother pigs and baby calves live in crates so small that they cannot move. I hope that others will support this effort to pass the legislation and transition us to a more humane and sustainable farming system.

Julie Senack

Linwood

