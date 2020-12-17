Voice of the People, Dec. 17, 2020

The writer complained about lack of reporting on the alleged pay-to-play scheme involving Hunter and Joe Biden in Ukraine, Russia and China. He asked, “Do we need to get all our news from Fox?” No, we don’t. If the writer did some internet research on such claims, he might find reasons other media did not consider it newsworthy. A GOP-led congressional committee said Hunter Biden’s actions were “problematic” but released no new evidence.

Some may be convinced of a massive Democratic conspiracy to deny President Donald Trump a second term through widespread voter fraud. Anyone who pays close attention to Washington politics on a regular basis should realize that if the Democrats were perpetrating massive election fraud, Mitch McConnell would have lost his Senate seat and enough Senate races would have been tipped to ensure Democratic control of the whole Congress. McConnell has been the single biggest roadblock to legislation proposed by Democrats.

Don’t blame the media for not following stories that seem to be only carried only by a small group of sources, whether on the left or on the right. Read everything that you can find, and then decide. And if you find yourself indignant or outraged by what you read or hear, all the more reason to investigate. And do not limit yourself to media sources. The federal government and all of the states have a vast amount of information online. You can find out how absentee ballots are handled in each state, what happens to the signature envelopes after the votes are logged, how elections are certified, and more. Indignation can turn to frustration when you realize that what you heard or read was not based on facts, but on alternative facts, or what used to be called lies.