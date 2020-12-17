Voice of the People, Dec. 17, 2020

Find info online to trust
Regarding the recent letter, “Unacceptable to suppress story about Hunter Biden”:
The writer complained about lack of reporting on the alleged pay-to-play scheme involving Hunter and Joe Biden in Ukraine, Russia and China. He asked, “Do we need to get all our news from Fox?” No, we don’t. If the writer did some internet research on such claims, he might find reasons other media did not consider it newsworthy. A GOP-led congressional committee said Hunter Biden’s actions were “problematic” but released no new evidence.
Some may be convinced of a massive Democratic conspiracy to deny President Donald Trump a second term through widespread voter fraud. Anyone who pays close attention to Washington politics on a regular basis should realize that if the Democrats were perpetrating massive election fraud, Mitch McConnell would have lost his Senate seat and enough Senate races would have been tipped to ensure Democratic control of the whole Congress. McConnell has been the single biggest roadblock to legislation proposed by Democrats.
Don’t blame the media for not following stories that seem to be only carried only by a small group of sources, whether on the left or on the right. Read everything that you can find, and then decide. And if you find yourself indignant or outraged by what you read or hear, all the more reason to investigate. And do not limit yourself to media sources. The federal government and all of the states have a vast amount of information online. You can find out how absentee ballots are handled in each state, what happens to the signature envelopes after the votes are logged, how elections are certified, and more. Indignation can turn to frustration when you realize that what you heard or read was not based on facts, but on alternative facts, or what used to be called lies.
Joan Farrell
Egg Harbor Township
Even kids had voting machines
Today I was searching the net for old Mechanix Illustrated magazines and happened to run across this timely article from 1952.
It was headlined “Voting Machine for Young Citizens.”
“You can teach your children to be good citizens with this voting machine scaled down to neighborhood size. Rotary, Kiwanis and Lions clubs, youth organizations or junior groups can run a mock election to prepare for adult citizenship — and the clubs can use the machine for real elections of their own officers and leaders.”
Looks like nothing is new.
Edward Baltera
Galloway Township
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!