Voice of the People, Dec. 16, 2022

Protecting Americans should be top priority

I really feel for the people in Ukraine, but it’s time for the United States to start to focus on its own people. We are using all our military equipment, and we are going to be caught with no weapons to protect this great country.

Russia and its allies might be planning an attack while we are elsewhere. Wake up and look at the world.

John Eichinger

Egg Harbor City

Anti-violence program not working in A.C.

In 2016 the state of N.J. implemented the MSRA (Municipal Stabilization and Recovery Act) to “save Atlantic City” from itself. Longtime, dedicated city employees had salary and benefits stripped to save the city. Years of ill advised waste and mismanagement had necessitated this oversight, seemingly until now.

In 2021 the state and the city hired what I consider a gang of violent felons and drug dealers as anti-violence employees. Apparently, the requirement for such was an extensive criminal history of violence and drug sales. One of the anti-violence employees has been shot and now one has stabbed someone on video during a late night brawl in a casino.

In short, this program does nothing to promote a clean and safe city. It is an apocalyptic failure of leadership on so many levels, it is hard to imagine any responsible state official approving of this disaster. The silence from city officials is deafening.

James Armstrong

Egg Harbor Township

Pallone advanced ban on painful horse practice

As 2022 and this session of Congress come to an end, I want to express my deep appreciation of Rep. Frank Pallone Jr., D-6th, for his incredible leadership on the Prevent All Soring Tactics (PAST) Act, which recently achieved overwhelming, bipartisan approval in the House with a 304-111 vote.

The bill will protect Tennessee walking horses and related breeds from the cruel practice of “soring,” where pain is intentionally inflicted to force horses to perform an artificial, high-stepping gait known as the “Big Lick” that wins prizes at some horse shows. I applaud the chairman’s success moving the PAST Act through his committee and all his efforts to secure this win.

The PAST Act’s victory in the House is crucial progress in the fight to end the failed system of industry self-policing that has allowed violators to continue their abuse for too long, as well as to eliminate the use of devices integral to soring and establish meaningful penalties. This legislation is supported by hundreds of stakeholders, including the American Horse Council, U.S. Equestrian Federation, American Veterinary Medical Association, and National Sheriff’s Association, among many other groups and individuals. The time is right to shut down soring tactics once and for all. I urge the Senate to pass the PAST Act now.

Mimi Brody

Washington, D.C.

Prescription management a frustrating experience

I have been trying to get a medication, which I used for years, from a big chain’s specialty pharmacy. Emails and calls going back and forth. They tell me that it is pending for insurance approval.

How long do I have to wait and since when do the insurance companies tell us what medicine can and cannot be used to treat a condition? My doctor and I are completely frustrated.

JoAnn Scofidi

Egg Harbor Township

Hope everyone enjoyed a politics-free Thanksgiving

I hope everyone enjoyed a wonderful Thanksgiving surrounded by family and friends. I hope they remembered, no politics at the dinner table! Anyone who didn’t might not have made it to the pumpkin pie.

Richard G. Gober

Ventnor