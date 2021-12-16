Voice of the People, Dec. 16, 2021

A.C. jitney service has become irregular

Atlantic City has a great transportation system, known as a jitney.

What used to be a well-run means of getting from one end of the city to the other, with stops at all our casinos, has slowed down to an irregularity of service.

Weekend nights this past summer and still continuing now amount to a wait of 20 to 35 minutes. Some of that is due to full signs but most of all because of jitneys in sight on Pacific Avenue.

As a regular rider, I hear residents and visitors alike complain about the problem and ask the Jitney Association to look into and correct this black-eye situation for our city.

Robert S. Johnson

Atlantic City

Alzheimer’s caregivers deserve US support

In 2014, my dad was diagnosed with early-onset Alzheimer’s disease at age 64. Over the six years he lived with this, I had many first-hand opportunities to learn about the emotional, physical and financial challenges caregivers face.