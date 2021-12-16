Voice of the People, Dec. 16, 2021

A.C. jitney service has become irregular
Atlantic City has a great transportation system, known as a jitney.
What used to be a well-run means of getting from one end of the city to the other, with stops at all our casinos, has slowed down to an irregularity of service.
Weekend nights this past summer and still continuing now amount to a wait of 20 to 35 minutes. Some of that is due to full signs but most of all because of jitneys in sight on Pacific Avenue.
As a regular rider, I hear residents and visitors alike complain about the problem and ask the Jitney Association to look into and correct this black-eye situation for our city.
Robert S. Johnson
Atlantic City
Alzheimer’s caregivers deserve US support
In 2014, my dad was diagnosed with early-onset Alzheimer’s disease at age 64. Over the six years he lived with this, I had many first-hand opportunities to learn about the emotional, physical and financial challenges caregivers face.
One of the most significant challenges I experienced was determining the best long-term option for his care. Fortunately, my mom and I were able to work together to research information and find a solution for our unique needs. But even with each other’s support, it was still a lot for us to take on, especially the challenge of planning long-term care while simultaneously adapting to my dad’s ongoing behavior and communication changes.
Today, more than 11 million Americans provide unpaid care for people with Alzheimer’s or other dementias. The Alzheimer’s Caregiver Support Act (S.56/ H.R.1474) would provide grants for training and support services for families and unpaid caregivers of individuals living with Alzheimer’s disease or another dementia.
As a constituent of New Jersey’s second congressional district, I would like to acknowledge Congressman Jeff Van Drew’s ongoing support of legislation related to Alzheimer’s. I commend him for co-sponsoring the Alzheimer’s Caregiver Support Act earlier this year.
Bradley Nussbaum
Hammonton