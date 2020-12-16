Voice of the People, Dec. 16, 2020

Put solar on the equator
I wonder if it would be feasible to erect solar panels spanning the globe around the equatorial region. This would be on the equator and five degrees north of and south of the equator. Half of the panels would be in daylight, half in darkness, as the earth turns.
I’m thinking groups of panels 30 miles long, maybe spaced 300 miles apart, each panel maybe 300 feet by 50 feet spaced 300 feet apart.
The weather in this region is relatively benign. The Coriolis force at these low latitudes is nearly zero, so tropical cyclones can’t spin up. They form 10 degrees to 30 degrees north of and south of the equator. Frequent thunderstorms are short-lived and don’t produce damaging winds.
The sun angle in this belt is always high regardless of the season. The panels would be parallel to the surface to catch the highest angle of the rays. A problem would be how to keep the panels clean, especially regarding salt buildup over the oceans. Rain would help. The DC electricity would be converted to AC electricity as it is now with roof-top solar panels. Underground and above-ground wires and undersea cables would carry electricity to the countries that build and maintain the panels. Maybe this could be a worldwide consortium of sorts. I also wonder if the world’s major ocean currents, Gulf Stream, etc., could be harnessed to generate electricity.
Stuart Hernandez
Ocean City
Vote doubts sow discord
In regard to the recent letter, “Election a sham or scam”:
The writer must be a prognosticator since he apparently knows what would have occurred in the future — that Joe Biden would not accept the vote if he lost, that if unrequested mail-in ballots had not been seen during one of the worst pandemics in 100 years or so that people could vote safely, these citizens “never would have made the effort to go to the polls” and President Trump would have been the winner.
He also knows that the thousands of ballots were illegal or fraudulent even though Chris Krebs, the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Agency director, within the Department of Homeland Security, and federal election infrastructure officials said, in a joint statement, that the 2020 election was the “most secure in American history.” All recounts to date have either been consistent with the original numbers or bolstered the lead that Biden has against Trump.
The president has lost lawsuit after lawsuit, claiming vote fraud. One by one, they have been knocked down with the latest from Pennsylvania calling it “light on facts” and “breathtaking in the presumptuousness on its request to disenfranchise millions of voters in the state.” “Voters, not lawyers, choose the president” was noted as the federal appeals court rejected Trump’s last significant challenge to the Pennsylvania election.
I am glad to live in a democracy where evidence and proof are required. Saying something is so does not make it so. I am glad to live in a country where every vote counts, and that does not make you “uninspired,” “uninformed,” or “brainwashed” just because your choice for the best candidate to lead this country may run counter to another’s choice.
I am not a soothsayer, so I would not presume to know, as the writer does, that Trump will prove the election was a sham or scam. I will leave that to the courts and any evidence presented. I do know that sowing the seeds of discord with unsubstantiated claims is dangerous and will not help this country heal going forward.
Tracy Ann Hines
Galloway Township
No coattails on Biden
There are plenty of uncertainties swirling around this year’s presidential election. However, as it relates to the U.S. House of Representatives, one thing is crystal clear: Biden did not have any coattails; in fact, he didn’t even have a coat.
Gary R. Griffith
Ocean City
