Voice of the People, Dec. 16, 2020

I wonder if it would be feasible to erect solar panels spanning the globe around the equatorial region. This would be on the equator and five degrees north of and south of the equator. Half of the panels would be in daylight, half in darkness, as the earth turns.

The weather in this region is relatively benign. The Coriolis force at these low latitudes is nearly zero, so tropical cyclones can’t spin up. They form 10 degrees to 30 degrees north of and south of the equator. Frequent thunderstorms are short-lived and don’t produce damaging winds.

The sun angle in this belt is always high regardless of the season. The panels would be parallel to the surface to catch the highest angle of the rays. A problem would be how to keep the panels clean, especially regarding salt buildup over the oceans. Rain would help. The DC electricity would be converted to AC electricity as it is now with roof-top solar panels. Underground and above-ground wires and undersea cables would carry electricity to the countries that build and maintain the panels. Maybe this could be a worldwide consortium of sorts. I also wonder if the world’s major ocean currents, Gulf Stream, etc., could be harnessed to generate electricity.