Voice of the People, Dec. 15, 2020

Allow kids back to school
The children are being harmed in ways that are not accounted for in the COVID-19 school shutdowns. The school board defaults to keeping children out of school when it should be the opposite.
Why do we sacrifice the children just to be safe? We know for certain that the children are in danger when out of school. We don’t know the benefits in keeping them out of school. The default position should be children in school full time.
The Ocean City School Board has failed our children. They make excuse after excuse at every solution proposed to alleviate the concerns about the COVID virus. The CDC, state senators, principals, teachers and health department all tell me the children should be in school.
Is it the school unions putting their interests ahead of the children? If this is the case, they are indeed a disgrace as they have forgotten why they are there in the first place.
The school board complains how hard they have worked but they have not gotten any results in educating our children. Remote schooling is no schooling.The school board seems to think it should get a trophy for its hard work, but with failure it deserves just the opposite.
It is time to put politics aside, put the children back to school full time and stop abusing the kids for the sake of the teacher union’s political agenda. As parents will not put up with the abuse of the school board and governor playing with our kids’ lives.
In my opinion, Superintendent Kathy Taylor and the school board in Ocean City should resign. They have crossed the most sacred of lines, which is hurting kids. It negligence at best and maliciousness at worst.
Brett Neal
Ocean City
Scarlet fever was worse
I recently watched the televised Princeton v. Penn basketbal game and, in spite of the orders of Mayor Kenney, I was hard pressed to find a mask on any of the faces in the Palestra, most of which were seated shoulder to shoulder in the stands and on the sidelines. And they wonder why the pandemic numbers continue to rise. People complain they can’t travel or eat in a restaurant. The government’s orders of quarantine have no bite, let alone the people to enforce them.
This brings to mind the spread of scarlet fever in the late 1920s. My father in Lower Bank was lucky to only lose most of his hearing at the age of 7 years, But his future wife’s nephew, Gene Sculthorpe, lost his life at 6 months. The entire household of his grandparents was quarantined several days and had to rely on food delivered from friend to their front porch.
In a time when funerals were commonly held in the house of the deceased (or in this case his grandparents), my mother who was 7 years old at the time related how they had the casket on the front porch and could only converse with sympathizers through closed doors and windows in June and could not attend the burial. Now that is a quarantine!
Mark W. Maxwell
Egg Harbor City
