Voice of the People, Dec. 15, 2020

Allow kids back to school

The children are being harmed in ways that are not accounted for in the COVID-19 school shutdowns. The school board defaults to keeping children out of school when it should be the opposite.

Why do we sacrifice the children just to be safe? We know for certain that the children are in danger when out of school. We don’t know the benefits in keeping them out of school. The default position should be children in school full time.

The Ocean City School Board has failed our children. They make excuse after excuse at every solution proposed to alleviate the concerns about the COVID virus. The CDC, state senators, principals, teachers and health department all tell me the children should be in school.

Is it the school unions putting their interests ahead of the children? If this is the case, they are indeed a disgrace as they have forgotten why they are there in the first place.

The school board complains how hard they have worked but they have not gotten any results in educating our children. Remote schooling is no schooling.The school board seems to think it should get a trophy for its hard work, but with failure it deserves just the opposite.