Voice of the People, Dec. 15, 2011

Atlantic Avenue upgrade would benefit A.C.
I’m in favor of reducing four-lane Atlantic Avenue to two through-lanes with a middle lane for turns, bike lanes on either side and spaces for parking. Especially if a speed limit of 25 mph is enforced. Especially if lights are timed so cars well above the speed limit can’t go far, but at the speed limit get through a number of lights. Especially if crosswalks are painted at every intersection, and pedestrian bump-outs make them safer.
The proposal would reshape the avenue so that people on foot and bicycles could safely share it. We need bike lanes through the whole city. Isn’t it shocking that Atlantic Avenue has the highest accident rate in the state? I haven’t heard what’s planned for deliveries by truck to the businesses in the area.
The city has 24 million visitors a year, many of whom would spend more time exploring it if that were easier to do. The proposed changes would require cars to slow down, tempering motor vehicle traffic. The Walk could be better connected with the Boardwalk and the rest of downtown.
A main street where motor vehicle traffic doesn’t overwhelm everything else would be an improvement for Atlantic City -- let alone that the changes would qualify the avenue to be repaved at state expense.
Frank Battaglia
Atlantic City
Vaccine push uncritical,
should be investigated
Why are our government and corporate America proactively forcing people to get a vaccine for a disease that is only lethal to a tiny percentage of the population while making the unvaccinated villains? Unlike traditional inoculations these investigational RNA treatments instruct cells to create spike proteins in order to combat the virus. In some people these proteins may travel through the body causing damage to the heart, lungs and other organs.
The CDC has a site for reporting vaccine reactions called VAERS. This site has had nearly a million reports of bad reactions and 10,000 deaths due to the “clot shot,” more than all other vaccines over the last 30 years and probably the tip of the iceberg. Many of America’s front line doctors have been outspoken but the mainstream and social media have censored their efforts. The FDA has scrapped other vaccines for far less, yet the CDC, the politicians and the media all call the shot safe and effective.
These vaccines are not as effective as promised with many breakthrough cases, and probably the main driver of the delta variant. In my opinion people the world over are human petri dishes, victims of engineered consent. There are billions for commercials and door to door vaccine hustlers but not a cent to investigate VAERS challenges. Consider this, once you get the jab you cannot become unvaccinated. A rights investigation should begin immediately.