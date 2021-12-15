Voice of the People, Dec. 15, 2011

Frank Battaglia

Atlantic City

Vaccine push uncritical,

should be investigated

Why are our government and corporate America proactively forcing people to get a vaccine for a disease that is only lethal to a tiny percentage of the population while making the unvaccinated villains? Unlike traditional inoculations these investigational RNA treatments instruct cells to create spike proteins in order to combat the virus. In some people these proteins may travel through the body causing damage to the heart, lungs and other organs.

The CDC has a site for reporting vaccine reactions called VAERS. This site has had nearly a million reports of bad reactions and 10,000 deaths due to the “clot shot,” more than all other vaccines over the last 30 years and probably the tip of the iceberg. Many of America’s front line doctors have been outspoken but the mainstream and social media have censored their efforts. The FDA has scrapped other vaccines for far less, yet the CDC, the politicians and the media all call the shot safe and effective.