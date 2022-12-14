Voice of the People, Dec. 14, 2022

Synagogue fondly recalls the late Freddie Roman

It was with sadness that I read in The Press of Atlantic City of the death of the comedian Freddie Roman.

Back when Atlantic City’s casinos featured prominent entertainers, we at Margate’s Beth El Synagogue had a program called Beth El Entertainer of the Year. Persons such as Jackie Mason, Joan Rivers and Pat Cooper came to the synagogue as a gesture of good will. They were all marvelous.

It is with great fondness that I remember Freddie Roman. His warmth, his graciousness, the quality and good taste of his humor were exceptional.

The story in the newspaper was right, he had a connection with Atlantic City.

It is no wonder that the Friars Club elected him as their longtime dean.

Rabbi Aaron Krauss

Margate

Teachers and school aides do so much for students

I work for the Egg Harbor Township School District, but I’m not a teacher. I’m a teacher-groupie who greatly appreciates everything extra they do on a daily basis. Every morning I see scores of teachers lugging in bags and boxes filled with classroom decorations, approved snacks, curriculum-enhancement props, colorful supplies not included in the school budget, and everything else from A to Z to help their students feel happy, safe and excited to be at school.

Recently I saw an elementary school teacher unloading the contents of the trunk of her car onto a cart that was undoubtedly filled with Thanksgiving-themed festive surprises for the kids. It reminded me of when I was young and my Linwood elementary school teacher orchestrated a Thanksgiving event (with the help of parents) that included kids coming to school dressed as pilgrims and Native Americans and sharing a feast together with the food each of the students (and staff members) prepared and brought to school.

Times and rules change, but I’ll never forget that Thanksgiving Day feast at school more than 50 years ago. The EHT teachers and teacher’s aides, and all teachers for that matter, who always go above and beyond to add a little extra holiday magic for their students may not know it, but those students are going to remember them and their efforts 50 years from now.

Ellen Gregory

Egg Harbor Township