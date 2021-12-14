Voice of the People, Dec. 14, 2021

Don’t give IRS more banking data

To increase taxpayer compliance, the Biden administration has proposed that financial institutions be required to report additional account holder information to the IRS. Beginning in 2023, banks and credit unions would be required to report inflows and outflows of business and individual account holders with a breakdown for cash, foreign transactions, and transfers between accounts with the same owner. These requirements would apply to savings, transactional, loan and investment accounts.

There have been recent reports that the proposal will increase the account threshold from $600 to $10,000. The revision is an attempt to shore up support for a flawed proposal, which is opposed by 67% of Americans.

All financial institutions currently report to the IRS information related to actual taxable events for customers and members, earned interest and mortgage interest paid.