Voice of the People, Dec. 14, 2021

Don’t give IRS more banking data
To increase taxpayer compliance, the Biden administration has proposed that financial institutions be required to report additional account holder information to the IRS. Beginning in 2023, banks and credit unions would be required to report inflows and outflows of business and individual account holders with a breakdown for cash, foreign transactions, and transfers between accounts with the same owner. These requirements would apply to savings, transactional, loan and investment accounts.
There have been recent reports that the proposal will increase the account threshold from $600 to $10,000. The revision is an attempt to shore up support for a flawed proposal, which is opposed by 67% of Americans.
All financial institutions currently report to the IRS information related to actual taxable events for customers and members, earned interest and mortgage interest paid.
This proposal would result in financial institutions turning over sensitive account details that do not constitute taxable events to the IRS. This will leave the IRS with immense personal financial data that could be used in a manner that is not detailed in the proposal. Privacy and data security are paramount issues for all of us as Americans.
We are doubtful that data will remain safe and private from hackers while being safeguarded by the IRS. The massive data breach at the federal Office of Personnel Management in 2014 and this year’s IRS leak of federal tax returns of many wealthy Americans underscores our doubt.
Due to the complex nature of the reporting requirement, community banks and credit unions will be forced to bear a significant increase in the costs for compliance and data security. More importantly, this proposal has already started to undermine our members’ relationships with their customers and members.
Rather than forcibly deputizing the financial services sector as an extension of the IRS, the U.S. Treasury Department should focus on using the data it currently has to locate those who are delinquent on their taxes.
Our organizations remain committed to block this proposal in effort to protect the privacy and security of consumers. We ask people to join us by contacting their member of Congress today.
John E. McWeeney, President & CEO
New Jersey Bankers Association
Patrick C. Conway, CEO
CrossState Credit Union Association