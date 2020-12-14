Voice of the People, Dec. 14, 2020

Election fired Trump

In the U.S., there have been over 11 million cases of COVID-19 and over 246,000 deaths. COVID-19 cases under Trump’s presidency are the highest in the world.

In Bob Woodward’s book, “Rage,” about Trump, Trump was heard on audiotape saying that he was told by China that COVID-19 was spread in the air even worse than the flu. Trump said he didn’t tell the people in the U.S. because he didn’t want to panic people.

Trump has been firing people all of his life. Now he lost the election; he’s still firing people. Trump never got fired himself. A president of the U.S. is in office four to eight years; then someone else is elected. I thought most people had common sense, but I guess I was wrong.

Juanita Hooper

Atlantic City

Election tested Republic

The election of 2020, 233 years after Benjamin Franklin’s answer to Mrs. Powel’s question of what kind of government had been created: a republic or monarchy. He replied, “A republic, ma’am, if you can keep it.

“If you can keep it” has been tested. The exposure of the various forms of fraud tests the very foundation of the Republic.