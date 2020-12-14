Voice of the People, Dec. 14, 2020

Election fired Trump
In the U.S., there have been over 11 million cases of COVID-19 and over 246,000 deaths. COVID-19 cases under Trump’s presidency are the highest in the world.
In Bob Woodward’s book, “Rage,” about Trump, Trump was heard on audiotape saying that he was told by China that COVID-19 was spread in the air even worse than the flu. Trump said he didn’t tell the people in the U.S. because he didn’t want to panic people.
Trump has been firing people all of his life. Now he lost the election; he’s still firing people. Trump never got fired himself. A president of the U.S. is in office four to eight years; then someone else is elected. I thought most people had common sense, but I guess I was wrong.
Juanita Hooper
Atlantic City
Election tested Republic
The election of 2020, 233 years after Benjamin Franklin’s answer to Mrs. Powel’s question of what kind of government had been created: a republic or monarchy. He replied, “A republic, ma’am, if you can keep it.
“If you can keep it” has been tested. The exposure of the various forms of fraud tests the very foundation of the Republic.
Delivery of ballots in the middle of the night, USPS destroying ballots, changing voting laws, barring poll watchers from the counting floor, multiple counting of the same ballots. Joseph Stalin was correct. It’s the counters who win elections.
Since claiming to be president-elect, Joe Biden has emerged from the safety of his bunker demanding his right to dominate the scene. Such hypocrisy.
Biden’s failure to campaign, I believe, was his guarantee to win because the fix was in and he knew the media would never report the truth.
We are at the abyss Franklin foresaw and only time will determine the outcome.
Robert J. Caroccio Sr.
Ocean City
