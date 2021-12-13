Voice of the People, Dec. 13, 2021

May heroes preserve this greatest nation

On 9/11, 2001, radicals attacked the country and tried to destroy its symbols. They could not be stopped, as we were caught by surprise. Flight 93, though, was aware of the attacks, and due to a courageous group of Americans, did everything they could to stop the radicals from hitting their target. They were successful, and the murderers were unsuccessful.

We still have people in this country that are out to destroy not only symbols of the country, but the country itself as we know it. Ilhan Omar, Rashida Tlaib, Nancy Pelosi and Bernie Sanders, to mention a few, are out to destroy the greatest country in the world, that welcomes all legal immigrants to enjoy the freedoms that we have to offer.

Let’s hope that we have enough heroes in this country, like those on Flight 93, that this never happens.

Thomas Barrett

Brigantine

No reason to hate Biden administration