Voice of the People, Dec. 13, 2021

May heroes preserve this greatest nation
On 9/11, 2001, radicals attacked the country and tried to destroy its symbols. They could not be stopped, as we were caught by surprise. Flight 93, though, was aware of the attacks, and due to a courageous group of Americans, did everything they could to stop the radicals from hitting their target. They were successful, and the murderers were unsuccessful.
We still have people in this country that are out to destroy not only symbols of the country, but the country itself as we know it. Ilhan Omar, Rashida Tlaib, Nancy Pelosi and Bernie Sanders, to mention a few, are out to destroy the greatest country in the world, that welcomes all legal immigrants to enjoy the freedoms that we have to offer.
Let’s hope that we have enough heroes in this country, like those on Flight 93, that this never happens.
Thomas Barrett
Brigantine
No reason to hate Biden administration
A recent letter writer attested that President Joe Biden is a puppet for the socialist agenda. If repairing roads and infrastructure (including many bridges in New Jersey listed as needing immediate attention), addressing child care and bringing down the costs of prescriptions is socialism, then call me a proud socialist.
However, many people bandy around this label and seem to have no idea of what a socialist is. They should look it up.
The writer also says Biden canceled anything with President Trump’s print on it. Well, thank goodness for that, because we’re now back in the climate talks, restrengthing ties with NATO and no longer disparaging allies or anyone else who disagrees with us.
We can agree to disagree, civilly, unlike the former administration. There’s no need to investigate Biden and his family, which the letter writer supports, and the complaint raised of looting, burning and incitement all started when the former administration was in power.
Lesson learned? Hate breeds hate. Let’s move on and repair this country both physically and mentally. We’re still in the beginning stages of emerging from a pandemic. Engaging in hate-filled discourse is the real item we’ve yet to tackle.
Chick DeCicco
Hammonton