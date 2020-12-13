Voice of the People, Dec. 13, 2020

Trump democracy threat

Of the many repellant, pettish, grifter things President Trump has done during his reign, the most dangerous is his undermining of democracy. He impugns the foundation of democracy, voting in free elections.

In 2016 he claimed the election was being rigged until he won.

In 2020 he bellowed, “The only way we’re going to lose this election is if this election is rigged.”

Since the resounding loss (he claimed his Electoral College win of 306-262, the same as Biden’s, was a “massive landslide victory”), his children, sycophantic cronies and Fox idols spread lies and conspiracy theories, with complicity or silence from many Republicans.

Polls say more than 50% of Republicans believe Trump rightfully won the election and 70% don’t believe the election was “free and fair.”

Three weeks after losing, he is trying to coerce Republican state legislators to ignore the will of the voters and send pro-Trump electors to the Electoral College.