Voice of the People, Dec. 13, 2020

Of the many repellant, pettish, grifter things President Trump has done during his reign, the most dangerous is his undermining of democracy. He impugns the foundation of democracy, voting in free elections.
In 2016 he claimed the election was being rigged until he won.
In 2020 he bellowed, “The only way we’re going to lose this election is if this election is rigged.”
Since the resounding loss (he claimed his Electoral College win of 306-262, the same as Biden’s, was a “massive landslide victory”), his children, sycophantic cronies and Fox idols spread lies and conspiracy theories, with complicity or silence from many Republicans.
Polls say more than 50% of Republicans believe Trump rightfully won the election and 70% don’t believe the election was “free and fair.”
Three weeks after losing, he is trying to coerce Republican state legislators to ignore the will of the voters and send pro-Trump electors to the Electoral College.
As Montesquieu wrote in 1748, “The tyranny of a prince is not so dangerous to the public welfare as the apathy of a citizen in a democracy.” Thankfully, three weeks after Biden was declared winner, more Trumpers are telling the emperor he has no clothes, and democracy is safe.
Paul Raetsch
Mays Landing
Now people need to unify
Now that President Trump has authorized the General Services Administration to begin the transition process for President-elect Biden’s administration, people must put aside the partisan divide and find common unity as a country.
While there will be sharp policy disagreements in the months and years ahead, there is more that unites us than divides us. With an out-of-control pandemic, a struggling economy and an uncertain world, these are not ordinary times.
Biden’s success will be the success too of the nation.
Let’s get to work.
Steven M. Clayton
Ocean Township
Disgusted by mayor’s raise
In this day and age when people are out of work, dying and suffering with COVID-19, it was disgraceful to read that the mayor of Atlantic City, where my taxes went up $2,700 this year, is now getting a pay raise for $38,000 over his already six figure salary.
Lou Frankel
Atlantic City
