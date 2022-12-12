Voice of the People, Dec. 12, 2022

Attention to abortion excessive, political

Americans, particularly liberals, have become obsessed with abortion. Its reincarnation was initiated when the Supreme Court resent the issue to the states, where the Constitution designated it to be.

It’s amazing that so many in this great nation have made the issue of abortion appear to be above national security, inflation and crime, as well as other issues that impact all of our lives — men’s, women’s and children’s whether they are citizens, non-citizens or even illegals.

Ettore Cattaneo

North Cape May

Air Marshals unneeded if no migrant crisis

Regarding the recent article, “Air Marshals sent to help with migrants”:

I thought the Biden administration said “there is no crisis at the border,” that it is “closed” and “secure.”

Tim Donovan

Egg Harbor Township