Voice of the People, Dec. 12, 2021

All world’s nations

deserve vaccine access

For most Americans, receiving the COVID-19 vaccination is a simple process. You walk into your local grocery store or health center and leave with your first vaccination in less than 30 minutes. Within weeks, the opportunity to reconnect with friends and family becomes reality.

Meanwhile, many low-income countries are imposing new lockdowns to stop the third wave of COVID-19 infections because they've been denied access to COVID-19 vaccines. And now they are dealing with the highly infectious dlta variant. Across the continent of Africa, less than 4% of the population has been fully vaccinated. Everyone deserves to have access to the COVID-19 vaccine, no matter where they live.

President Biden and Congress must lead a global effort to bring together industry, governments and global health institutions to urgently increase the supply and distribution of vaccines. If the U.S. doesn't do it, who will?

Taryn Headley

Galloway Township