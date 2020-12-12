Voice of the People, Dec. 12, 2020

Return to verified voting

It’s difficult for me to say, but President Trump should concede the election. Once many of the states said that they were going to mail ballots to everyone, I knew that the president was going to lose. Blaming it on the virus was not justification for the mailing, as there is probably not one voter that had not left their residence during the pandemic.

This was not a premonition, it was based on the fact that no one was there to verify who submitted the ballot. How many states have not upgraded their voting registers prior to sending out the ballots. A government appointee had stated that this was the most secure election. Just signing a ballot and envelope does not authenticate who submitted the ballot. Look at what’s taking place across America, with the challenges to the vote count.

Unless a state is utilizing an absentee ballot system, we should be reverting back to everyone going to a polling place, presenting ID and signing the register. The election process in America is too important to not have a system for verifying each voter before they cast a ballot.

Ted Hesser

Mays Landing

No vaccine price controls