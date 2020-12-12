Voice of the People, Dec. 12, 2020

Return to verified voting
It’s difficult for me to say, but President Trump should concede the election. Once many of the states said that they were going to mail ballots to everyone, I knew that the president was going to lose. Blaming it on the virus was not justification for the mailing, as there is probably not one voter that had not left their residence during the pandemic.
This was not a premonition, it was based on the fact that no one was there to verify who submitted the ballot. How many states have not upgraded their voting registers prior to sending out the ballots. A government appointee had stated that this was the most secure election. Just signing a ballot and envelope does not authenticate who submitted the ballot. Look at what’s taking place across America, with the challenges to the vote count.
Unless a state is utilizing an absentee ballot system, we should be reverting back to everyone going to a polling place, presenting ID and signing the register. The election process in America is too important to not have a system for verifying each voter before they cast a ballot.
Ted Hesser
Mays Landing
No vaccine price controls
My husband and I have lived in great fear of catching COVID-19 this year. We’re both older, putting us in the high-risk category for this virus. My husband suffers from outstanding health conditions himself, putting him in a worse position to encounter a battle for COVID-19. Lastly, to be wholly honest, we thought we’d be in a different spot as a country at this point in the year; yet as we approach the holidays, it seems things are only getting worse. I can’t help but feel disappointed; I was so looking forward to spending the holidays with family.
However, we received welcome news that Pfizer and Moderna have produced vaccines that are over 90% effective in the treatment of COVID-19. The government needs to be working hand in hand with the biopharmaceutical industry to ensure the successful development of vaccines and advanced treatments for COVID-19. This means rejecting any government price setting policies. While good natured, these policies actually hamper innovation — the last thing we need right now.
These vaccines are the solution we’ve been waiting on — they will save lives and ensure our return to life as we once knew it. Additionally, they promise to secure the health and well-being of our loved ones, including my husband.
Merry Atwood
Stone Harbor
