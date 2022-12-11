Voice of the People, Dec. 11, 2022

Endless Trump probes soon to get counterpart

With President Biden’s approval, his weaponized Department of Justice is once again after former President Trump. Now that the Republicans have won the House of Representatives, Attorney General Garland has appointed another special counsel to investigate supposed misdeeds performed by Trump.

Isn’t it ironic that this appointment came two days after Trump announced that he would again be running for president. This also coincides with the fact that the new House will be investigating the Biden family’s collusion with foreign governments and the possible impeachment of the director himself. Also on their agenda could be an investigation into Rep. Adam Schiff and how he received information on the now defunct Russian collusion investigation against Trump.

It has been 7 years of Democrats bashing Trump, with no penal consequences. Will it ever end? Even with all the distractions during his 4 years as president, he accomplished more for America than any recent president.

Ted Hesser

Mays Landing

Black Lives Matter protests mostly peaceful

A recent letter writer talked about the riots related to Black Lives Matter protests versus the Jan. 6 riot at the Capital. The BLM protests in cities were mostly peaceful and were because people were tired of unarmed blacks getting shot and killed by law enforcement. Jan. 6 was an intrusion on the process of certifying state electors in a legal presidential election. Big difference.

Trumpers have been hoodwinked, bamboozled. They should keep paying his legal bills.

Doug Cannone

Willingboro, Burlington County