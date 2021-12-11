Voice of the People, Dec. 11, 2021

US helps ruling class at people’s expense

Tyflocracy is the new art of oppressive government, growing and waging war on its own people. It is what is happening now. Intentional destruction of America from within. Killing the energy sector for environmental extremists who, when all is said and done, will continue to live as capitalists, while dictating austerity to the electorate. Do as I say, not as I do.

Biden’s nominee for Treasury, communist Saule Omaprova, wants to bankrupt the energy sector by forcing the use of green energy. The Biden administration stopped drilling on federal lands, but is leasing federal waters for wind turbines. We were a net exporter of energy. We controlled the price of gas and oil worldwide, thereby making energy cleaner and more affordable than anywhere else in the world and available to all people. A rising tide lifts all boats.

Jennifer Granholm, Energy secretary, this year sold of $1.6 million in stock in Proterra, an electric battery company. Conflict anyone? Oil and gas make more than 6,000 items we use every day from plastic to ink, detergent, fertilizer and fishing line. Texas’ green energy grid failed this past winter, freezing up and leaving 290,000 without electric/natural gas for a week.