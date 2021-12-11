 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Voice of the People, Dec. 11, 2021
0 comments

Voice of the People, Dec. 11, 2021

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

US helps ruling class at people’s expense

Tyflocracy is the new art of oppressive government, growing and waging war on its own people. It is what is happening now. Intentional destruction of America from within. Killing the energy sector for environmental extremists who, when all is said and done, will continue to live as capitalists, while dictating austerity to the electorate. Do as I say, not as I do.

Biden’s nominee for Treasury, communist Saule Omaprova, wants to bankrupt the energy sector by forcing the use of green energy. The Biden administration stopped drilling on federal lands, but is leasing federal waters for wind turbines. We were a net exporter of energy. We controlled the price of gas and oil worldwide, thereby making energy cleaner and more affordable than anywhere else in the world and available to all people. A rising tide lifts all boats.

Jennifer Granholm, Energy secretary, this year sold of $1.6 million in stock in Proterra, an electric battery company. Conflict anyone? Oil and gas make more than 6,000 items we use every day from plastic to ink, detergent, fertilizer and fishing line. Texas’ green energy grid failed this past winter, freezing up and leaving 290,000 without electric/natural gas for a week.

This is not a partisan issue. This is about the ruling class getting richer and the real people getting poorer and more reliant on big government. We are ceding liberty and freedom to China and Russia by killing our energy sector.

Don’t be fooled with your stay-at-home money, it will eventually run out and you will be left holding the bag.

Peggy Goodman

Corbin City

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News