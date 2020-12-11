Voice of the People, Dec. 11, 2020

Support vaccine makers

I am seriously concerned about the recent surge in COVID-19 infections across the United States and especially in New Jersey. We just hit our highest peak this year, with over 4,000 cases confirmed during a single day. That is extremely frustrating, especially for those of us who have been responsible in light of this public health crisis all year long. I am both older and have outstanding health conditions myself; I doubt I stand much of a chance in the face of this virus.

However, I am most concerned for my young grandchildren. One is attending pre-K in-person — which makes me extremely nervous — and the other is in kindergarten virtually, meaning that though his risks of contracting COVID-19 are minimized, he is not getting the full experience of an in-classroom school setting that he needs.

That’s why I’m so encouraged by the recent news from Pfizer and Moderna. They’ve both managed to produce vaccines with effectiveness rates of over 90%, an extremely impressive and welcome feat given the arduous year we’ve all had.