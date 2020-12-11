Voice of the People, Dec. 11, 2020

Support vaccine makers
I am seriously concerned about the recent surge in COVID-19 infections across the United States and especially in New Jersey. We just hit our highest peak this year, with over 4,000 cases confirmed during a single day. That is extremely frustrating, especially for those of us who have been responsible in light of this public health crisis all year long. I am both older and have outstanding health conditions myself; I doubt I stand much of a chance in the face of this virus.
However, I am most concerned for my young grandchildren. One is attending pre-K in-person — which makes me extremely nervous — and the other is in kindergarten virtually, meaning that though his risks of contracting COVID-19 are minimized, he is not getting the full experience of an in-classroom school setting that he needs.
That’s why I’m so encouraged by the recent news from Pfizer and Moderna. They’ve both managed to produce vaccines with effectiveness rates of over 90%, an extremely impressive and welcome feat given the arduous year we’ve all had.
These companies must be continuously supported for the ways in which they’ve stepped up, unquestionable dedicating resources and manpower to the cause of combating COVID-19. In which case, I want to strongly encourage New Jersey’s lawmakers to support their continued efforts. With these vaccines, we can guarantee a safe return to life as we once knew it, a rejuvenated economy and children back in school.
John Atwood
Stone Harbor
New Jersey is striving to get back to business as quickly and as safely as possible. Fortunately, in this effort we have an ally — a robust private sector. Amidst the COVID-19 crisis, we’ve seen small U.S. companies step up to transform distilleries into hand sanitizer production facilities and repurpose manufacturing lines to make personal protective equipment for our medical heroes. Independent restaurateurs have helped relieve families’ food insecurity, while essential operations, like community pharmacies, have found ways to protect employees while serving their neighbors’ most basic needs.
The same private sector that is bandaging local communities across the country is looking to develop a vaccine for COVID-19 and fortunately, we’ve already seen two promising vaccine candidates from Pfizer and Moderna. We need our newly elected Congress and incoming administration to keep their foot on the gas in supporting these companies. It’s important that our elected officials provide the proper legislative landscape so that we can continue to see research and innovation.
With newly elected leaders come new policy ideas. I urge Congress to resist government price setting policies and any other policies that would interfere with the recent progress we’ve seen. We should be supporting innovators and researchers, helping the process of bringing new cures to market.
With the proper legislative landscape, our domestic biopharmaceutical researchers and scientists will continue to deliver on their work of a vaccine.
Bob Andrzejczak
Cape May
New Jersey leaders have been underfunding the state pension fund for years and have not paid any of it back, so what I think Gov. Phil Murphy is going to do is use the pandemic and close the state down so he can cry “bankrupt” and ask the federal government to bail him out and use some those funds to pay back the money they should have put into the state pension.
This request under a Donald Trump presidency would not have worked but since Joe Biden will be in charge Murphy has a good chance that this will get done.
Giancarlo A. Ioannucci
Galloway Township
