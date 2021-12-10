Voice of the People, Dec. 10, 2021

A.C. should ban

smoking in casinos

Mayor Marty Small should enact a citywide health emergency for Atlantic City to ban all indoor smoking on the casino floor due to the pandemic. All casino floor personnel would greatly appreciate it. It’s a nightmare to work there, people drinking and smoking with no masks on. We don’t know who is vaccinated or not.

William Hackett

Atlantic City

Biden is incurable

presidential disaster

Joe Biden’s contentious presidency has damaged the country on several levels. His bungling and incompetent performance will undoubtedly lead to potentially serious, future consequences. His executive orders revising immigration enforcement policies, incorporating undocumented immigrants into the census, and his proclamation of pulling funds from the border wall along with disfranchising himself from the U.S. Border patrol by falsely accusing agents of whipping immigrants, have partly led to a chaotic border crisis.