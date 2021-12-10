Voice of the People, Dec. 10, 2021

A.C. should ban
smoking in casinos
Mayor Marty Small should enact a citywide health emergency for Atlantic City to ban all indoor smoking on the casino floor due to the pandemic. All casino floor personnel would greatly appreciate it. It’s a nightmare to work there, people drinking and smoking with no masks on. We don’t know who is vaccinated or not.
William Hackett
Atlantic City
Biden is incurable
presidential disaster
Joe Biden’s contentious presidency has damaged the country on several levels. His bungling and incompetent performance will undoubtedly lead to potentially serious, future consequences. His executive orders revising immigration enforcement policies, incorporating undocumented immigrants into the census, and his proclamation of pulling funds from the border wall along with disfranchising himself from the U.S. Border patrol by falsely accusing agents of whipping immigrants, have partly led to a chaotic border crisis.
His executive order in canceling the Keystone pipeline has crippled energy independence. His failed leadership in dealing with China and Russia has put the United States in a precarious and dangerous position. Renegotiating with Iran and allowing them to go unchecked is even more dangerous.
His institution of inept labor regulations has stymied the job market. His failing to combat rising energy costs and failing to have a game plan to thwart supply chain woes have caused consumer prices to skyrocket to a 30-year high. His disastrous plan, that he himself laid out in the withdrawal from Afghanistan, was the biggest foreign policy blunder, one that cost the lives of 13 brave servicemen and women who took an oath to protect. He failed in protecting them.
Yes, enough is enough of President Biden, but it won’t end. His insurance policy, Vice President Kamala Harris, thwarts any idea of him being impeached or removed. So unfortunately on he goes and enough won’t be sufficient enough.
Bill Riveron
Mays Landing