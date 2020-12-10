Voice of the People, Dec. 10, 2020

I can’t afford to pay any more for electricity. Elected representatives should protect their constituents from this latest act of corporate greed by PSEG and Exelon.

Michael Gibbons

Hammonton

Administration causes partisan animosity

With the inevitable truth still being sidestepped and ignored, with incredible side show press conferences by people who once garnered respect, and with a chief executive continuing to play golf during the pandemic, this once proud nation has been brought to its knees.

Worse than that, the very thing that has constantly re-unified this nation through war, disease, and both political and economic crises seems absent this time: the strength of the friendships of the citizens of towns, cities and farms.

That essential unity is being ripped apart at the seams, fueled by an acrimonious attitude of the current administration, and fed a constant torrent of half truths, and outright lies that somehow through social media become alternative facts.