Voice of the People, Dec. 10, 2020

Don’t alter power market
Last year, Exelon and PSEG received a $300 million per year nuclear bailout from N.J. state officials that has increased my electricity bill. Now, they’ve come back with a proposal that would raise my rates even higher. Enough is enough. Tell PSEG and Exelon no to this latest attempt.
These two companies are pushing a proposal that would drastically overhaul how New Jersey acquires and distributes electricity. The proposal, called the Fixed Resource Requirement (FRR), I think would essentially allow PSEG and Exelon to impose an electricity monopoly, destroying the state’s competitive electricity marketplace.
These companies will do anything to raise our rates and increase their bottom lines. An Exelon subsidiary in Illinois admitted to paying more than $1 million in bribes to state officials for the $230 million per year bailout in that state, while FirstEnergy is accused of paying $60 million in bribes to secure the annual $150 million bailout there.
PSEG and Exelon held communities, workers and elected officials hostage by demanding a $300 million per year nuclear subsidy in New Jersey last year, but this corporate cash grab wasn’t enough. Why are they pushing the FRR proposal? I believe because it will mean more for their bottom lines, at the expense of all New Jersey’s ratepayers.
I can’t afford to pay any more for electricity. Elected representatives should protect their constituents from this latest act of corporate greed by PSEG and Exelon.
Michael Gibbons
Hammonton
Administration causes partisan animosity
With the inevitable truth still being sidestepped and ignored, with incredible side show press conferences by people who once garnered respect, and with a chief executive continuing to play golf during the pandemic, this once proud nation has been brought to its knees.
Worse than that, the very thing that has constantly re-unified this nation through war, disease, and both political and economic crises seems absent this time: the strength of the friendships of the citizens of towns, cities and farms.
That essential unity is being ripped apart at the seams, fueled by an acrimonious attitude of the current administration, and fed a constant torrent of half truths, and outright lies that somehow through social media become alternative facts.
People have turned their backs on those they once considered closer than their own blood. For what? What happened to the notion that a person can quietly have, and be respected for, their own political beliefs without alienation and all out ostracism from within their own community? I’m watching decades old friends barely acknowledge each other’s existence. To what end?
Please take this into serious consideration. Friendships — the backbone of day to day living — are worth much, much more than candidate signs on lawns and political flags on poles in support of people who don’t even know you exist.
Michael Maggio
Galloway Township
