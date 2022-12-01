Voice of the People, Dec. 1, 2022

Tighten laws to stop destructive gatherings

I was upset by the recent story about teens and their gatherings causing problems. What has happened in America when we allow a group of brainless teens to gather and cause enormous havoc, drinking and drug use, while breaking up the area where they’ve met? Likely, this group needs to be re-schooled in proper behavior. Their parents need to be held responsible for their behavior and also should be re-schooled.

Teens must understand their behavior could have a life-long effect. Look at Philadelphia.

One comment said the kids were just letting off steam and shouldn’t be punished. I can’t agree. Their behavior would put an adult in jail and that’s exactly where they should be for a period.

Expunge their records if they haven’t repeated this behavior by age 25.

If 30 days cleaning the streets or some sort of work camp are acceptable, then a sentence of 30 days in jail would do. Some sort of serious response from the courts and the public are needed.

This might seem stiff, but is far better than seeing a kid stiff and dead. There are drugs, guns, booze and dead teens in every state. Kids need to learn that their parents worked hard and kept themselves straight enough to have a home or a vacation at the Jersey Shore.

The shore communities need to decide on the protection they need and demand it. We cannot allow them to become the party land for a group of unconcerned, unemployed and uneducated teenagers.

There needs to be very clear laws outlining legal and societal results, in case this should ever happen again.

James K. Aumack

Cape May

Election workers enable public to have a voice

I’m grateful to the workers in the recent election. For over four decades of voting, I took for granted the work that goes into making American elections happen. I will never take it for granted again.

All across this country, in small towns, suburbs, and big cities, hundreds of thousands of paid and volunteer poll workers (I’m sure the paid workers are not paid much), work to make the most basic part of democracy happen.

Before poll workers greeted voters on Nov. 8, verified their voting status, and directed them to the voting booths, many other workers did the same thing at early in-person locations for days or weeks prior. Election workers collected thousands of mail-in ballots. Many workers continued to count ballots for days afterward.

American democracy worked on Nov. 8, in the 2020 election, the 2018 mid-terms, the 2016 election, and past elections. It will work in future elections, if Americans continue to honor the fundamental right to vote, and if poll workers continue to do their jobs. I have faith in America’s elections. People should thank election workers and consider working the polls next election.

Ann Pompelio

Brigantine