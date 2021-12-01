Voice of the People, Dec. 1, 2021

Bogus polls may swing close election

I watched this year’s campaigning and election as I do each election season. I am usually intrigued by the university and independent polls. So often, these polls are quite far from the real results, as they were in this N.J. governor’s race. Polls had Phil Murphy up by 8% to 10%, and he barely won.

As I learned in a college statistics course, numbers can be manipulated in so many ways to make the results look how the pollsters want them to. This being said, I wonder how many voters heard these numbers and didn’t bother to vote, thinking the outcome was imminent per the polls.

This thinking could change the outcome of a given race, and cause voter apathy. These polls need to be ignored because every vote counts and can possibly change the outcome.

Donald Wesley

Somers Point

Had to vote using a provisional ballot

I contacted the Atlantic County elections office and opted for walk-in voting for us. No more mail-ins.

Two days after I initially called, I called back to make sure they registered us as walk-ins. I was told we were placed on walk-in balloting status.