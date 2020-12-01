Voice of the People, Dec. 1, 2020

Dog brought happiness

My son’s beautiful dog just succumbed to cancer at the ripe old age of 14, or 98 in dog years.

Politics are the main topic these days and the dreaded virus but I would like to talk about man’s best friend, a labradoodle dog.

He was born and grew up with my two grandchildren. He was a huge teddy bear and so sweet and gentle, but fiercely protective.

He loved to eat, run and play. He became another member of the family. Every child should have a pet like Oliver.

The years went by and suddenly Oliver was struck with cancer. An operation was performed and he was feeling good again, eating and playing and loving his family.

I saw him many times during his 14 years of life. The final time, his beautiful blonde coat had turned to white. He slowed down and could barely walk, but always greeted me with a wagging tail and a sloppy kiss. I didn’t know it would be the last time I would see him again.

Life can be cruel. My phone rang today and three words were said to me, “Oliver is dead.”

Pained, I said a prayer and resigned myself that a new angel has arrived in Dog Heaven. He is without pain and safe.