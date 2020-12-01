Voice of the People, Dec. 1, 2020

Dog brought happiness
My son’s beautiful dog just succumbed to cancer at the ripe old age of 14, or 98 in dog years.
Politics are the main topic these days and the dreaded virus but I would like to talk about man’s best friend, a labradoodle dog.
He was born and grew up with my two grandchildren. He was a huge teddy bear and so sweet and gentle, but fiercely protective.
He loved to eat, run and play. He became another member of the family. Every child should have a pet like Oliver.
The years went by and suddenly Oliver was struck with cancer. An operation was performed and he was feeling good again, eating and playing and loving his family.
I saw him many times during his 14 years of life. The final time, his beautiful blonde coat had turned to white. He slowed down and could barely walk, but always greeted me with a wagging tail and a sloppy kiss. I didn’t know it would be the last time I would see him again.
Life can be cruel. My phone rang today and three words were said to me, “Oliver is dead.”
Pained, I said a prayer and resigned myself that a new angel has arrived in Dog Heaven. He is without pain and safe.
I’m grateful to Oliver for all the years of happiness that he brought to our family. We were blessed to have him.
Now I know why dog spelled backwards spells “God.” There must be a reason.
For all dog lovers, take good care of your pets, they will always stay by your side and never leave you.
Marilyn Hernberg
Ventnor
Trump called for unity too
Joe Biden is calling for unity. I remember four years ago President Donald Trump called for unity and congressional Democrats boycotted his inauguration.
I remember the Democrats spied on his campaign, and tried to impeach him. Their speaker of the House ripped up my president’s State of the Union speech.
This Trump supporter will be giving Democrats and their president the same respect they gave my president.
Judith Tiano
Egg Harbor Township
