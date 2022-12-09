Voice of the People, Dec. 09, 2022

Start with Boardwalk, beautify A.C. again

Every day I go outside, take a breath of fresh air and attempt to walk a few feet to sit on a bench on the Boardwalk to watch all the people on bicycles and casually passing by, many with a dog by their side.

Here is my observation, please heed: The Boardwalk is in tragic shape.

All different colored boards, mostly broken or in terrible condition, where I have seen many people fall or get a piece of wood or nail in their foot.

I have seen many workers sitting on their seats chatting, drinking coffee or another beverage and nothing getting done to enhance the Boardwalk.

I also saw one truck with one man work on one board for one day — such a waste of taxpayer money, which has been appropriated for beautifying the community. Something must be done.

Are you listening politicians that run this city?

P.S. The benches are hard and dirty. I can foresee a lot of lawsuits unless the city gets fixed up.

She used to be “The Queen of Resorts.” I believe in miracles. Let’s make it happen again and bring back our beautiful city by the sea.

Marilyn Hernberg

Atlantic City

Reduce migrant flow

I think the United Sates has enough migrants in the county. We don’t need anymore.

If people want to come over from a different country, fine, do it the right way, not like Gov. Greg Abbott did.

Isn’t there a high enough crime rate in the United States?

Elizabeth O’Dowd

Absecon