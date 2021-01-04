 Skip to main content
VOICE OF THE PEOPLE: Call for unity ridiculous
VOICE OF THE PEOPLE: Call for unity ridiculous

rally3.jpg

President Donald J. Trump drew a large crowd of supporters for his 'Keep America Great' rally at the Wildwoods Convention Center on Jan. 28

Call for unity ridiculous

Regarding the recent letter, “Now people need to unify”:

This letter is laughable and ridiculous. The writer stated that for the good of the country during the Biden administration, “people must put aside the partisan divide and find common unity as a country.”

Well, the writer seems to forget that President Trump’s supporters endured beyond four years being slandered and spit on by the news media and nearly every socialist/communist Democrat in the country.

Sorry, but the socialists have awakened a sleeping giant. If you want a taste of unity visit me, you will get all the educational unity you ever dreamed of.

Let’s change the subject. Soon to be Vice President Kamala Harris launched her political career with help from a man she was dating, Willie Brown, former mayor of San Francisco and Democrat power broker. For the record, Brown was legally married (to his estranged wife) at the time of his affair with Harris, whose appointments and support from Brown led to her becoming a senator.

So if Joe Biden doesn’t serve his full term in office, then not only would America have its first black, Asian and woman as president, but also a president that qualifies as an adulteress.

Ron Hill

Egg Harbor City

