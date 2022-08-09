Voice of the People, Aug. 9, 2022

Federal and state rights counterbalance

I don’t totally agree with the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade, but I understand why.

If everyone in the country actually had to take a course involving the Constitution, and had such an honest teacher or professor, then every citizen would know that the Supreme Court made their decision based on states’ rights.

The Founders were concerned that those at the federal level might abuse their power. We have all seen where some politicians have abused the power they have had over the years.

David Barsky

Atlantic City

Use ownership fees to cut gun numbers

Considering the recent Supreme Court decision on lawful gun ownership, note that the opinion of the majority includes limits allowing states to meet conditions to award a license to carry a weapon including fingerprinting, background checks and mandatory training.

I believe that New Jersey must go further and impose a licensing fee on all handguns and semiautomatic weapons for each weapon registered. The amount of the fee should be sufficient to discourage widespread use of these weapons without interfering with lawful ownership for defense of the home.

I propose a $1 per year fee for the first gun in the home and, say, $500 per month for any additional weapons. N.J. lawmakers should consider this approach.

Michel Frank

Absecon