Voice of the People, Aug. 9, 2021

The editorial is full of many of the misperceptions about the 100 planned (in the first phase) wind turbines in the ocean off Atlantic City and Ocean City. It says the “wind turbines might be barely visible some days from the shore.” There will be 100 structures 15 miles off the coast that will each be the height of an 80-story building. The large buildings of New York City or Chicago may be seen from a distance much greater than 15 miles.

The editorial seems to assume that everybody is for green energy, so Ocean City must be resisting the cable bring it ashore to extract something from the state or the developer. On a website, 10,980 people have signed a petition to stop this specific project.

The thousands of jobs supposedly will be created by this project. These jobs are being paid with government subsidies (paid by NJ residents through utility bill fees) and ratepayers paying much more for wind-turbine electricity.