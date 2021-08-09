Voice of the People, Aug. 9, 2021

Gov. Murphy unfairly leaves landlords unpaid
Would people be willing to go to work for 22 months without being paid? Well, that is what Gov. Murphy expects the landlords in New Jersey to do.
Yes, I am a landlord and have been for 51 years and I will survive the current pandemic situation because I have a large number of rental properties. However, the small landlords with three or four rentals that have not been paid one dime rent for 17 months are having their properties foreclosed on.
They cannot afford to pay their mortgage payment and they cannot lock out their tenant even though that tenant has the same amount of income now that they had before the pandemic began.
When did it become the landlord’s job to provide free housing in New Jersey? The federal government set a deadline of July 31 to resume requiring rent payments, but Gov. Murphy has extended it until January before a landlord can make a nonpaying tenant move out. Murphy must reconsider. This is not fair.
Richard Gober
Ventnor
More discussion needed on offshore wind energy
Regarding the recent Press editorial, “State preempting local roadblocks to wind energy helps NJ, especially Ocean City”:
The editorial is full of many of the misperceptions about the 100 planned (in the first phase) wind turbines in the ocean off Atlantic City and Ocean City. It says the “wind turbines might be barely visible some days from the shore.” There will be 100 structures 15 miles off the coast that will each be the height of an 80-story building. The large buildings of New York City or Chicago may be seen from a distance much greater than 15 miles.
The editorial seems to assume that everybody is for green energy, so Ocean City must be resisting the cable bring it ashore to extract something from the state or the developer. On a website, 10,980 people have signed a petition to stop this specific project.
The thousands of jobs supposedly will be created by this project. These jobs are being paid with government subsidies (paid by NJ residents through utility bill fees) and ratepayers paying much more for wind-turbine electricity.
The editorial doesn’t address the ecological effects of building 100 massive structures in the ocean on marine life, fishermen (commercial and recreational) and Jersey Shore tourism. The plan to industrialize the ocean by turning it into a power plant needs a two-sided discussion. The romantic notion of green energy is appealing. I think the name implies it must be low cost since it harnesses nature to produce electricity. But green energy’s bloated cost and negative side effects have to be considered, too, in order to make an informed decision. Everybody wants to do what’s right for the environment, but let’s be smart about it.