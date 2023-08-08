Morality needn't be

imposed by religion

Regarding the recent commentary by Gillian Richards, “Republic rests on religious morality”:

Here we go again.

The holier than thou right wing Christians spouting “freedom” and “patriotism” in the name of God. As if those of us not believing in a deity (or nones) do not believe in these as well.

There are many examples current and in the past that religion has been on the wrong side of an issue. There are the Crusades. The Thirty-Years War. Islam’s jihads.

I think the Taliban is much like the KKK. And to me, Islam is like the Christian right. They impose their beliefs and ideas on others in the name of Allah or God. And if not, you're not worthy. How many gods are there? Which one do you want me to believe in? Who is on the side of right?

Believing in morality and religions does not have to be mutually exclusive. I believe in treating others the way I would like to be treated. Seems like a lot of Christians do not practice what they preach. I have known many supposedly religious people that do not follow the Ten Commandments. But they will follow some of the amendments of the Constitution like it’s the Gospel.

This land was founded on the right to believe in what you want. That includes religion and how to live your life in peace, as long as it doesn’t harm others. Including not cramming your beliefs down each other’s throats.

Do we need a celebration of what each culture has done or wants? I think that is where the issues have escalated. One group doesn’t like the other’s message, and says “Hey, I think this.” I don’t care. They don’t care.

Lately, things have been getting out of hand from a lot of groups. Everyone wants to be heard. If we stopped shouting and listened to all, maybe we can all life a life in peace.

Bob Wilson

Mays Landing

Use US farm bill

to increase SNAP

As New Jerseyans continue to face economic hardships from ongoing inflation and high food prices, SNAP remains one of the most effective ways to reach kids with the food they need. It’s especially important for the 1 in 10 kids in New Jersey experiencing food insecurity today.

But recently, the rhetoric around SNAP, or the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, has become rooted in myths and misconceptions. In reality, SNAP is one of the nation’s most powerful tools to end hunger and Congress has the opportunity to protect and strengthen it in this year’s farm bill.

SNAP benefits, which can only be used to purchase groceries, are modest at just around $6 a day per person. Yet they do so much more than fill an empty stomach.

The SNAP program is a lifeline for our neighbors with the fewest resources and the highest need. The last thing lawmakers in Washington should do is take away this food benefit.

I urge Senators Robert Menendez and Cory Booker to follow the facts and evidence and fight for a farm bill that provides support and resources for families, not more red tape from Washington.

Habibah Abass

Linden, Union County