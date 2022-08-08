Voice of the People, Aug. 8, 2022

Many made success of NAACP in A.C.

The 113th Annual NAACP Convention is now in the history of our organization and our city. History will record that the Atlantic City convention was the first in-person gathering in three years due to COVID-19. History will also record that the first female vice president and a woman of color spoke at our 113th Convention.

As Atlantic City hosted its first national convention since 1968, Atlantic City performed its role of host city in an excellent manner. With security being on everyone’s mind, Chief Sarkos led and coordinated an impressive network of law enforcement agencies to protect convention goers, volunteers, national, state and local NAACP staff and guest supporters and residents. The security efforts were seamless and the women and men who served are to be commended. The same must be said for the security and staff of the Convention Center who were efficient, courteous and respectful. Mention must be made of the scores of volunteers from Atlantic City and the county who gave countless hours of dutiful and diligent service. Meet A.C. was brilliant in its role as facilitators for the convention, we salute their professionalism.

Thanks to the many businesses and individuals who allowed us to underwrite the attendance of local youth to this historic event. We must mention our local African American businesses who the branch highlighted in the materials to convention attendees. We received “rave reviews” on your presentations. We’re grateful to the parents of local youth attendees, the volunteer chaperones and the young people themselves for sharing the 113th Convention with us. And finally we are grateful to the executive committee members and supporters of the Atlantic (and Blue Ribbon Commission) city branch of the NAACP and say, we did it!

Kaleem Shabazz

President, NAACP Atlantic City Branch

Yolanda Melville

Vice president, NAACP Atlantic City Branch

States responsible for abortion rules

How many people really understand the implications of the Supreme Court ruling that overturns Roe vs. Wade? It does not remove the right of women to get an abortion. Since we live in New Jersey, law regarding abortion is New Jersey law.

Here is what the Supreme Court ruling says: “Abortion presents a profound moral question,” Justice Alito wrote. “The Constitution does not prohibit the citizens of each state from regulating or prohibiting abortion. Roe and Casey arrogated that authority. The court overrules those decisions and returns that authority to the people and their elected representatives.”

Therefore it returns to the states the right to make laws that directly affect their citizens. That’s where it belongs, not with the U.S. government.

Frank Priolo

Hammonton