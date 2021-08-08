Voice of the People, Aug. 8, 2021

Towns must rein in youth misbehavior

Regarding the recent story, “Beach Haven residents, council seeking solutions to disruptive teen crowds”:

I read about the troubling situation faced by Beach Haven residents whereby unruly masses of teens invaded their neighborhood. According to the piece, the teens were bent on causing trouble and taunting the police that they “couldn’t do anything to them” given Gov. Murphy’s directive to try to keep youth out of the criminal justice system.

The 200 residents who attended the Town Council meeting are rightly fed up with being terrorized. The governor’s objective, though laudable on the surface, is terribly misguided.

Youth in particular need to learn negative consequences result from negative behavior. The selfish disregard for others needs to be nipped in the bud or these kids will take this attitude into adulthood. An old adage states “As the twig is bent, so grows the tree.”

There is a solution that towns can employ without violating the governor’s directive. The police should bring in the paddy wagons and take the offending minors to the station. Parents are legally responsible for the actions of their minor children.