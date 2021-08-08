Voice of the People, Aug. 8, 2021

Towns must rein in youth misbehavior
Regarding the recent story, “Beach Haven residents, council seeking solutions to disruptive teen crowds”:
I read about the troubling situation faced by Beach Haven residents whereby unruly masses of teens invaded their neighborhood. According to the piece, the teens were bent on causing trouble and taunting the police that they “couldn’t do anything to them” given Gov. Murphy’s directive to try to keep youth out of the criminal justice system.
The 200 residents who attended the Town Council meeting are rightly fed up with being terrorized. The governor’s objective, though laudable on the surface, is terribly misguided.
Youth in particular need to learn negative consequences result from negative behavior. The selfish disregard for others needs to be nipped in the bud or these kids will take this attitude into adulthood. An old adage states “As the twig is bent, so grows the tree.”
There is a solution that towns can employ without violating the governor’s directive. The police should bring in the paddy wagons and take the offending minors to the station. Parents are legally responsible for the actions of their minor children.
There are numerous local statutes the teens are no doubt violating such as loitering, impeding traffic, causing a public nuisance, etc. Detain each teen until their parent comes to the station to pick them up. Perhaps the state would allow towns to impose fines for second and subsequent offenses.
Something has to be done about this. It is unfair to the residents and it is setting the wrong example for minors too. If the governor doesn’t want the criminal justice system to try to straighten out obnoxious kids, local towns should do what they can to inconvenience or fine parents into doing so.
Steve Leadley
Cape May Court House
Let power lines bring clean energy
A recent letter objected to the windmills being planned off the coast off Ocean City.
This seems like a classic case of NIMBY (not in my back yard) thinking. The benefit of not burning fossil fuels to produce power is so much greater than whatever harm power lines, buried underground, would cause to the residents of Ocean City.
We have to reduce the amount of carbon dioxide that is released into the atmosphere. If these lines were to go through Ventnor, I’d have no problem with them.
Anne Maiese
Ventnor