Voice of the People, Aug. 7, 2022

Right to privacy flimsy under law

The so-called right to privacy has a flimsy basis. For many years the state of Connecticut had laws barring the sale of condoms and contraceptives in drugstores. In 1965, plaintiffs sued, alleging among many other things, that Connecticut’s citizens had a right to privacy that overwhelmed and overpowered the no-contraceptives laws of the state.

The case reached the U.S. Supreme Court, and the high court ruled that although there was no mention at all, absolutely none, of privacy in the Constitution, there were hints and “penumbras” and “emanations” in the document that said there was indeed a right to privacy in the supreme law of the land.

Would you believe that the ruling claimed that the supposed right to privacy would be infringed upon if customers had to argue with a pharmacist in front of other customers about getting condoms or other contraceptives?

Simply based upon that previously noted as being a flimsy justification, Roe should be declared to be unconstitutional. It was the result of liberal justices of the Supreme Court of the United States, knowing the result they wanted and then finding a way to rationalize it.

So, for all these years we were led to believe it was a woman’s right to privacy rather than that of bashful contraceptive buyers.

Ettore Cattaneo

North Cape May

Watergate changed opinion of Nixon

The Watergate scandal was 50 years ago. This is what happened.

On Nov. 2, 1972, Richard Nixon was elected president of the United States by one of the largest pluralities in the nation’s history. On Aug. 9, 1974, the same man resigned from his office.

In between the two dates, individuals comprising the minority opinion, using reason, logic and evidence, convinced individuals of the majority opinion to change their minds. Indeed, individuals in such a number that the minority opinion became the majority opinion.

This was already pointed out by John Stuart Mill in his essay “On Liberty.”

“When we consider either the history of opinion, or the ordinary conduct of human life, to what is ascribed that the one and the other are no worse than they are? ...—— it is owing to a quality of the human mind, the source of everything respectable in man either as an intellectual or as a moral human being, namely that his errors are corrigible. He is capable of rectifying his mistakes. By discussion and experience. Not by experience alone. There must be discussion to show how experience is to be interpreted. Wrong opinions and practices gradually yield to fact and argument: but facts and arguments, to produce any effect on the mind, must be brought before it. Very few facts are able to tell their own story, without comments to bring out their meaning.”

But it was also pointed out by Thomas Jefferson in a letter to Edward Carrington, in a reference to Shay’s Rebellion, “They may be led astray for a moment, but will soon correct themselves.”

In a letter to Abigal Adams, Jefferson wrote, “The spirit of resistance is so valuable on certain occasions that I wish it to be always kept alive. It will often be exercised when wrong, but better so than not to be exercised at all. I like a little rebellion now and then.”

The Gallup Polls from the week before the November 1972 election and the week of August 1974 show the change in opinion from majority to minority opinion.

Jim Munroe

Absecon