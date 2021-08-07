Voice of the People, Aug. 7, 2021

Shelter won’t let smokers adopt a pet

I always say I love cats more than humans. I’ve always had a cat. I also grew up in a house where strays would come that we would take care of. And just a few months ago, I lost my beautiful cat to a horrible heart disease.

What happened to me shows why I love cats more than humans. My husband and I went to a local shelter to adopt a kitten. We had one in mind we fell in love with. After five days of not hearing from them, I called to find out about our application. Instead of calling me back, I got a text from them stating we were rejected because we were smokers and that the kitten couldn’t be in a place with smoke.

I agree. I thought maybe my husband put down that we smoked inside on the application by mistake. So I told her, we don’t smoke in the house. She proceeded to tell me that we smelled strongly of cigarettes when we were there. Well, sure we did, we just got done smoking in the truck, five minutes before we got there on a very hot day. Of course we won’t smell like flowers.