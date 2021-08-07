Voice of the People, Aug. 7, 2021

Shelter won’t let smokers adopt a pet
I always say I love cats more than humans. I’ve always had a cat. I also grew up in a house where strays would come that we would take care of. And just a few months ago, I lost my beautiful cat to a horrible heart disease.
What happened to me shows why I love cats more than humans. My husband and I went to a local shelter to adopt a kitten. We had one in mind we fell in love with. After five days of not hearing from them, I called to find out about our application. Instead of calling me back, I got a text from them stating we were rejected because we were smokers and that the kitten couldn’t be in a place with smoke.
I agree. I thought maybe my husband put down that we smoked inside on the application by mistake. So I told her, we don’t smoke in the house. She proceeded to tell me that we smelled strongly of cigarettes when we were there. Well, sure we did, we just got done smoking in the truck, five minutes before we got there on a very hot day. Of course we won’t smell like flowers.
And another text comes from her standing by the fact they couldn’t let me adopt. I told her it is discrimination against us for being smokers. It had nothing to do with the fact we didn’t smoke in the house. It was just because we smelled like smoke. We could even have been at a festival around a bunch of smokers for all they knew. There’s a million reasons a person may smell like smoke.
But after pleading that I would never put a cat in danger, never did never will, she stood by her answer. Those cats need a home, not to be kept in a small room. Anyone would tell you, I am the biggest cat lover in the world. Cats deserve everything! I spoil them.
I never thought I would be denied giving a wonderful kitten probably the best life it would have. I never thought, in trying to adopt an animal, that I would be discriminated against because I smoked. I guess all those nonsmoking animal killers have got it made. Because if you’re a smoker, you’re not looked at as a good home for a cat. That’s what this place showed me.
Kathryn Murray
Egg Harbor Township
Get bicyclists out of the way of drivers
Regarding the recent Press editorial, “Require NJ drivers to move over for the safety of pedestrians and bicyclists”:
This new bike law is a typical liberal knee jerk reaction.
I’ve got a better idea. Since cyclists contribute less funds to road development and maintenance, they don’t deserve being catered to. Simply ban all bicycling from roads not built to accommodate it. Shore Road, for example. I think cyclists shouldn’t be there.
Even better, treat bicycles like guns. I consider them a hazard. Make them difficult to buy. Limit their use. Make them be registered. Problem solved.
Scott Chilcote
Northfield
Blame Gov. Murphy for casino smoking
We have been listening to Gov. Murphy preaching the past year in reference to COVID. I think he stopped listening to the science as far as airborne virus particles being spewed into the air.
He has let indoor smoking in casinos start up again. This leaves us casino workers vulnerable to health issues. There was not a problem with smokers knowing where to go to smoke and no complaints.
People can not smoke on beaches when there is miles of fresh healthy air, but stick us all indoors and have us subject to possible medical issues.
Casino workers should stand together on Election Day.
G. Edward Vlaszac
Northfield
Many advantages from offshore wind power
Listening to the objections against the Ørsted wind farm, I am reminded of what people said against the Atlantic County Utilities Authority wind farm before it was built in 2006.
It will kill birds by the score. It will produce hardly any power. It will look ugly, people won’t want to see them.
Actually, the ACUA wind farm kills almost no birds. A stationary building like a casino kills hundreds a year.
The 5 GE turbines produce millions of kilowatt hours per year, saving the taxpayers millions of dollars in the last 15 years while helping keep the air and water clean.
People come from all over to see the turbines and seem to love them.
Whales are smart and will avoid the area during construction of offshore turbines, but will be drawn to the area afterwards because there will be more to eat.
Ørsted’s turbines will power hundreds of thousands of N.J. homes and businesses with clean, renewable energy — creating good jobs and helping keep the air and water clean.
As a sailor I can’t wait to sail out to the turbines. As a marine biologist I know they will act as a series of reefs and attract and promote the concentration and growth of fish and crabs. As a fisherman I am excited to fish out near them — the fishing should be great.
Make the energy here, create the jobs here, keep the money here.
Renewable energy is good for the economy and good for clean air and water.
Victor Maene
Ventnor