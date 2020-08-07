Glad dad has Red Sox
My 85-year-old dad is finally seeing his prized Red Sox play. I think this year will be different for him. I don’t think he’ll be as laser-focused on who won the Yankees game the night before, what impact pitcher Collin McHugh’s elbow injury will have on the abbreviated season, or reminding me of the importance of looking at the loss column when following the game results.
He’ll simply be in his worn brown leather chair, cracking open a cold bottle of beer, and doing what makes him the happiest: watching his beloved Red Sox play. I’m grateful to the MLB players for giving America’s favorite pastime back to guys like my dad. Who needs stadiums full of people when you can feel the love from such devoted fans rooting from their living rooms?
Ellen Gregory Dix
Egg Harbor Township
Despises President Trump
In early 2019, some top White House officials were advised by American intelligence that Russia was offering bounties for dead American soldiers in Afghanistan. The CIA confirmed the bounty program but Defense officials said no Americans are known to have died as a result.
President Trump said he “didn’t know” when the intelligence was first revealed, but he knows now and has done little I can see. I believe this is the single most despicable non-action of any president in U.S. history.
Greg Langan
Millville
Cut taxes to fix NJ, A.C.
I heard Gov. Phil Murphy in an electronic news conference discuss how to help Atlantic City. What a joke.
Anybody should know how to fix the city and New Jersey. First, cut property taxes by 50% across the board. New Jersey has the highest in the nation. My monthly mortgage is 60% property taxes. Insane. That would put millions back in peoples’ pockets to spend. Or would raise property values. It would free up businesses to invest. It would lower rents.
But wait. The bobbleheads would scream what about their budgets. Yeah, it would force N.J. government to get smart about spending. Close and sell empty schools, reduce the horrendous waste of supervisory layers in school systems. Get rid of unproductive teachers.
New Jersey has the highest cost per mile to drive of all states, is 11th in the nation for gas tax and has the most choking toll system in the nation.
You can’t increase egg production by strangling the chickens.
Scott Chilcote
Northfield
Don’t help foreign rivals
Today I read an article on assistance to be given to a corporation that is owned by United Arab Emirates, which is part of OPEC’s efforts to control the price of oil in the world. This is done without giving us any benefits because of U.S. friendship or assistance in the Middle East. We are now talking about giving them congressional help for their Port of Wilmington, Del., that will take business from companies in New Jersey and Pennsylvania. Where does this make sense? Give a benefit to a foreign company over U.S. companies?
It wasn’t too long ago that we passed a bill that permitted companies to get a tax benefit by sending jobs oversees. Where did that get us? We now are at the mercy of China and other foreign countries that supply us with many of our goods and we are now at their mercy and our workers are desperately looking for jobs. Are we going to do this again and again and destroy this country?
Roger Bernhammer
Brigantine
Good police targeted too
A recent commenter in Digital Voices responded to the Blue Lives Matter demonstration in Northfield. They stated, “No one is going after cops who do their jobs the right way.”
This commenter has missed much the past two years.
Steve McClurg
Brigantine
