Voice of the People, Aug. 6, 2022

Court misinterprets Constitution on guns

I read in disbelief the recent U.S. Supreme Court decision to allow more people to carry concealed weapons. Great timing, we are coming out of a pandemic, morale is low, stress is high and that alone is a dangerous combination.

Which Second Amendment is Justice Clarence Thomas referencing because I don’t see an individual’s right to carry a handgun for self-defense outside the home in the Constitution.

Am I the only one confused, no abhorred, by the fact that Congress raised the age to purchase tobacco from 18 to 21 years, but will not do the same for purchasing assault rifles? Is there a valid reason why anyone needs an assault rifle, or a handgun? The supposedly best legal minds in the country have so radically misinterpreted the Second Amendment, which was drafted in 1791 in a very different world. Weapons were single shot pistols and muskets, not rapid fire handguns and assault rifles.

The second amendment states: “A well regulated militia, being necessary to the security of a free state, the right of the people to keep and bear arms, shall not be infringed.”

How can this be misconstrued? Its literal purpose gives citizens the right to defend their country, to come together to protect their freedom, not to slaughter innocent people. Its purpose can be demonstrated by the war in Ukraine. Civilians were called up and volunteered to bear arms to fight to defend their country, and if the same were to happen here, so be it. But it hasn’t. Interpretation does not mean taking sections out of context to suit your needs. This is not a poem or a song. You can’t have your cake and eat it too. This country is becoming the laughing stock of the world and that is both sad and frightening. We should all be worried; for our own safety and our future as a nation.

Cheryl Lowe

Bridgeton